/
/
/
ortega farms
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
226 Apartments for rent in Ortega Farms, Jacksonville, FL
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$650
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$730
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
864 sqft
Welcome To Summerwind Apartments\nSail into a luxurious new lifestyle where living is a breeze. Relax by the pool or enjoy a cookout in our barbecue area. Simple pleasures are often lifes greatest rewards and you will find them at Summerwind.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1080 sqft
Welcome to The Palms at Ortega, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Jacksonville, FL.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
5342 SEABOARD AVENUE
5342 Seaboard Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
Quiet community with private pet park and ample parking! Steps to bus stops going east and west of Timuquana/103rd, restaurants and other retail, barbershop, churches, food bank and convenience store.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
5719 Timuquana Road
5719 Timuquana Road, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
Rare 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit available with a walk in closet, newer central a/c and private backyard! Ample parking with onsite storage. $40 water, sewage, trash, and monthly pest control.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4343 ORTEGA FARMS CIR
4343 Ortega Farms Circle, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Totally furnished guest apartment on a wooded two acre riverfront property-dishes,linens,electric,cable and internet included stainless appliances-tile floors-w-d avail.
Results within 1 mile of Ortega Farms
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
5674 BENNINGTON DR
5674 Bennington Drive, Jacksonville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1404 sqft
Just minutes to I295 and Jacksonville Naval Air Station! Downstairs living room, dining area, granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Upstairs bedrooms with a bathroom each, laundry on premises, tile down stairs and carpet in bedrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6405 Romilly Drive
6405 Romilly Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1408 sqft
6405 Romilly Drive Available 08/01/20 4/2 Available at 6405 Romilly! - This 4/2 home with 1 gar garage features a beautifully landscaped fenced front and back yard and sits on a nice corner lot.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
6236 AUTLAN DR
6236 Autlan Drive, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1299 sqft
Cedar Hill home close to everything features large living room and formal dinning room. Also has eat in kitchen and large master bedroom and other bedrooms are of good size also.Home is on Rently for self touring
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4734 CATES AVE
4734 Cates Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1246 sqft
Ortega Forest-Home for rent 3 bedroom, 1 bath, remodeled kitchen(R/R/MW), wood flooring, living room, dining room, glass enclosed florida room, large laundry room with washer/dryer, carport, lawn service included, large fenced back yard.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
6110 Lynnwood Avenue
6110 Lynwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
943 sqft
Darling, completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood floors throughout. Enjoy the evening on covered back deck overlooking a large fenced yard. Indoor laundry room with washer & dryer.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4826 KING RICHARD RD
4826 King Richard Road, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2505 sqft
Great pool home in Ortega Forest! Beautifully maintained yard. Home offers 4 spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage spaces. Large bonus room can be used for entertaining guest. Relax in the backyard and enjoy the pool.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4534 BLOUNT AVE
4534 Blount Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1066 sqft
ORTEGA AREA HOME FOR RENT.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
4641 BLOUNT AVE
4641 Blount Avenue, Jacksonville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1307 sqft
TIMUQUANA MANOR HOUSE FOR RENT - From 5 Points: take Park St west, left on Roosevelt Blvd, right on Timuquana Rd., right on Twining Rd, left on Blount Ave, to property on the right.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
6133 Catoma Street
6133 Catoma Street, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1550 sqft
Available for move-in Aug 1, 2020 To schedule a showing please click the link below or copy and paste to your browser. https://secure.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Ortega Farms
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
10 Units Available
Arium Orange Park
350 Crossing Blvd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,010
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1460 sqft
For an abundance of luxury living, life at the ARIUM Reserve at Orange Park apartments is more than just a place to rest your head at night; it’s a home. These newly renovated apartment complexes offer the best in comfort.
Verified
1 of 137
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located yards from I-295 and Collins Road. Well-appointed apartments with patio/balcony, fireplace and modern kitchen. Resident amenities include a pool, racquetball court, gym and business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
22 Units Available
Parkland at Orange Park
1863 Wells Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$865
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with designer kitchen cabinetry and faux-wood floors. Package acceptance center, fitness center and clubhouse. Close to Orange Park Mall, Orange Park High School and Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm
5 Units Available
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St, Jacksonville, FL
Studio
$670
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Tranquil living with easy access to I-295. Choose from five spacious floor plans that feature ample storage and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community with a pool and on-site laundry for convenience.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
24 Units Available
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$901
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1127 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Come home to Eden's Edge Apartments - where you can ESCAPE to it ALL! Eden's Edge is nestled in a beautiful residential area of Jacksonville, Florida. Within walking distance you have Hyde Park Golf and Country Club.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1213 sqft
Welcome to Landings at Lake Gray located in a suburban area just outside of Jacksonville, FL.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
2 Units Available
St. John's Pointe
141 Old Orange Park Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located five minutes from Orange Park Mall. Apartment amenities include large closets, vaulted ceilings, and energy efficient appliances. On-site pool, picnic area, tennis area, and paw park available. Easy access to freeways.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
886 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1674 sqft
Waterfront community of one- and two-bedroom apartments near I-95 with an outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Covered parking garage included in rent. All units feature granite counters, in-unit laundry facilities and a dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
10 Units Available
Cross Creek
1441 Manotak Ave, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$732
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1400 sqft
Nearby I-295 and the area's shopping and entertainment. A charming community with lots of amenities, including a play area. Apartments offer walk-in closets, all-electric kitchens, hardwood floors and lots of storage.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 12:35pm
11 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S, Jacksonville, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
In charming Hillcrest, 7 miles from downtown. Close to St John's River and Normandy Boulevard shopping. Gated complex with nature trails, picnic area, and pool with lounge chairs. W/D hookup and patio/balcony.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLOakleaf Plantation, FL