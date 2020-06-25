All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

2060 BETSY DR

2060 Betsy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2060 Betsy Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH WOOD FLOORS, CARPET, LARGE YARD. A MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 BETSY DR have any available units?
2060 BETSY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 BETSY DR have?
Some of 2060 BETSY DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 BETSY DR currently offering any rent specials?
2060 BETSY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 BETSY DR pet-friendly?
No, 2060 BETSY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2060 BETSY DR offer parking?
No, 2060 BETSY DR does not offer parking.
Does 2060 BETSY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 BETSY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 BETSY DR have a pool?
No, 2060 BETSY DR does not have a pool.
Does 2060 BETSY DR have accessible units?
No, 2060 BETSY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 BETSY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2060 BETSY DR has units with dishwashers.
