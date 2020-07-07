1480 Stimson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



Make this dream home yours! You’ll absolutely love the features this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Jacksonville has to offer. Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with the unique interior layout, featuring the dark Oak hardwood flooring and plush carpeting. The recently updated kitchen is equipped with modern stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and plenty of storage space within the satin white cabinets. Enjoy the spacious backyard for family fun activities!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.