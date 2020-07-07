All apartments in Jacksonville
1480 Stimson Street
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:40 PM

1480 Stimson Street

1480 Stimson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1480 Stimson Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

Make this dream home yours! You’ll absolutely love the features this 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Jacksonville has to offer. Upon entering the home, you’re greeted with the unique interior layout, featuring the dark Oak hardwood flooring and plush carpeting. The recently updated kitchen is equipped with modern stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, and plenty of storage space within the satin white cabinets. Enjoy the spacious backyard for family fun activities!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1480 Stimson Street have any available units?
1480 Stimson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1480 Stimson Street have?
Some of 1480 Stimson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1480 Stimson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1480 Stimson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1480 Stimson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1480 Stimson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1480 Stimson Street offer parking?
No, 1480 Stimson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1480 Stimson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1480 Stimson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1480 Stimson Street have a pool?
No, 1480 Stimson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1480 Stimson Street have accessible units?
No, 1480 Stimson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1480 Stimson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1480 Stimson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

