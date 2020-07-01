1311 West 32nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209 29th and Chase
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 bedroom Home in North Jax! - Beautiful two bedroom home located in Eastside. This home is located just minutes from Downtown. Freshly renovated house with vinyl flooring throughout. Ready for you to move in!
(RLNE5175039)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1311 W. 32nd St. have any available units?
1311 W. 32nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.