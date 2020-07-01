All apartments in Jacksonville
1311 W. 32nd St.

1311 West 32nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1311 West 32nd Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
29th and Chase

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 bedroom Home in North Jax! - Beautiful two bedroom home located in Eastside. This home is located just minutes from Downtown. Freshly renovated house with vinyl flooring throughout. Ready for you to move in!

(RLNE5175039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 W. 32nd St. have any available units?
1311 W. 32nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 1311 W. 32nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1311 W. 32nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 W. 32nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 W. 32nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 1311 W. 32nd St. offer parking?
No, 1311 W. 32nd St. does not offer parking.
Does 1311 W. 32nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 W. 32nd St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 W. 32nd St. have a pool?
No, 1311 W. 32nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1311 W. 32nd St. have accessible units?
No, 1311 W. 32nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 W. 32nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 W. 32nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 W. 32nd St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 W. 32nd St. does not have units with air conditioning.

