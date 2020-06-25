Amenities

12559 Hidden Hills Circle South Available 05/11/20 Beautiful home for rent in Hidden Hills! - **AVAILABLE MAY 11th, 2020**



Beautiful home for rent in the Hidden Hills Country Club! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home boasts almost 2,700 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining room and formal living room. Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, food prep island with wine fridge! Nice open living room with tile floors and plenty of windows for natural light! Spacious master bedroom with sitting area and tray ceiling. Spa like master bathroom with jetted tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks! Nice covered patio with extended pavered patio overlooking your large backyard. This home is a must see!



Lawncare is included in the rent!



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.

Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=h7bunnSZKue&mls=1



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE5672634)