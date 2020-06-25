All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12559 Hidden Hills Circle South
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

12559 Hidden Hills Circle South

12559 Hidden Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12559 Hidden Hills Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Hidden Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
online portal
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
online portal
12559 Hidden Hills Circle South Available 05/11/20 Beautiful home for rent in Hidden Hills! - **AVAILABLE MAY 11th, 2020**

Beautiful home for rent in the Hidden Hills Country Club! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick home boasts almost 2,700 sq. ft. of living space. Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining room and formal living room. Stunning kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, food prep island with wine fridge! Nice open living room with tile floors and plenty of windows for natural light! Spacious master bedroom with sitting area and tray ceiling. Spa like master bathroom with jetted tub, walk-in shower and dual sinks! Nice covered patio with extended pavered patio overlooking your large backyard. This home is a must see!

Lawncare is included in the rent!

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 13 month lease.
Mandatory $5.95 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=h7bunnSZKue&mls=1

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Pkwy N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE5672634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South have any available units?
12559 Hidden Hills Circle South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South have?
Some of 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South currently offering any rent specials?
12559 Hidden Hills Circle South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South pet-friendly?
Yes, 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South is pet friendly.
Does 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South offer parking?
No, 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South does not offer parking.
Does 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South have a pool?
No, 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South does not have a pool.
Does 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South have accessible units?
No, 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South does not have accessible units.
Does 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South have units with dishwashers?
No, 12559 Hidden Hills Circle South does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Heritage Deerwood
10901 Burnt Mill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sur at Southside Quarter
7385 Park Village Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia