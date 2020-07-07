12347 Mastin Cove Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!

CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!

CLICK HERE TO APPLY!



This delightful home located in Jacksonville FL is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,255sqft with a garage! Upon entering this fantastic home you will be welcomed by the gracious sized dining area which leads into the open concept Kitchen and Living Area with a ceiling fan! The kitchen and bathrooms offer easy clean flooring, with carpet throughout the other living areas and bedrooms. Bedrooms are a great size with lots of natural light coming in through the windows! Large backyard with mature trees offers lots of room to entertain and play on warm days! This property is a must see - Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.