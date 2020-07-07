All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 12347 Mastin Cove Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
12347 Mastin Cove Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:55 PM

12347 Mastin Cove Road

12347 Mastin Cove Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
East Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12347 Mastin Cove Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225
East Arlington

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY!

This delightful home located in Jacksonville FL is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1,255sqft with a garage! Upon entering this fantastic home you will be welcomed by the gracious sized dining area which leads into the open concept Kitchen and Living Area with a ceiling fan! The kitchen and bathrooms offer easy clean flooring, with carpet throughout the other living areas and bedrooms. Bedrooms are a great size with lots of natural light coming in through the windows! Large backyard with mature trees offers lots of room to entertain and play on warm days! This property is a must see - Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12347 Mastin Cove Road have any available units?
12347 Mastin Cove Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 12347 Mastin Cove Road have?
Some of 12347 Mastin Cove Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12347 Mastin Cove Road currently offering any rent specials?
12347 Mastin Cove Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12347 Mastin Cove Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12347 Mastin Cove Road is pet friendly.
Does 12347 Mastin Cove Road offer parking?
Yes, 12347 Mastin Cove Road offers parking.
Does 12347 Mastin Cove Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12347 Mastin Cove Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12347 Mastin Cove Road have a pool?
No, 12347 Mastin Cove Road does not have a pool.
Does 12347 Mastin Cove Road have accessible units?
No, 12347 Mastin Cove Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12347 Mastin Cove Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12347 Mastin Cove Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bainbridge Town Center East
5000 Kernan Boulevard South
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia