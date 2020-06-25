11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR

Amenities

Immaculate home- spacious owner suite with large walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms Large kitchen offering stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 42 inch cabinets prep island, & pantry. Additional interior features include a flex space with custom built-ins desk and storage. A spacious living and dining area, overlooking beautiful private views of of an extended paver patio surrounded by beautiful palms and extensive landscaping. Fenced corner lots, very peaceful. Water softener, irrigation sys. Separate laundry rm with sink. Community offers resort style amenities, pool, tennis, child playground, work out facility, and more. This home is conveniently located to large array of shops, town center, beaches, Mayport Naval Base, and UNF.