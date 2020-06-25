All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:10 AM

11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR

11727 Wynnfield Lakes Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11727 Wynnfield Lakes Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
Immaculate home- spacious owner suite with large walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms Large kitchen offering stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, 42 inch cabinets prep island, & pantry. Additional interior features include a flex space with custom built-ins desk and storage. A spacious living and dining area, overlooking beautiful private views of of an extended paver patio surrounded by beautiful palms and extensive landscaping. Fenced corner lots, very peaceful. Water softener, irrigation sys. Separate laundry rm with sink. Community offers resort style amenities, pool, tennis, child playground, work out facility, and more. This home is conveniently located to large array of shops, town center, beaches, Mayport Naval Base, and UNF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR have any available units?
11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR have?
Some of 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR currently offering any rent specials?
11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR pet-friendly?
No, 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR offer parking?
No, 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR does not offer parking.
Does 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR have a pool?
Yes, 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR has a pool.
Does 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR have accessible units?
No, 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 11727 WYNNFIELD LAKES CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
