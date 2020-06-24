All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 4 2019 at 7:44 AM

11423 Johnson Creek Cir

11423 Johnson Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11423 Johnson Creek Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Forest Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
** MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1st Month's rent FREE if moved in before July 4th! ** Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home available for rent in Dunns Crossing. Spacious waterfront home with 2,885 sq ft of living space and stunning balcony views. Galley style kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances overlooks family room. Enjoy the formal living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen perfect for entertaining! Downstairs master suite with garden tub and plenty of walk-in closet space. Upstairs bonus area perfect for an office. Walking distance to the community playground. Conveniently located near I-295. No Pets Please. Renter's Insurance Required.
Resident Benefit Package: $16.45/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11423 Johnson Creek Cir have any available units?
11423 Johnson Creek Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 11423 Johnson Creek Cir have?
Some of 11423 Johnson Creek Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11423 Johnson Creek Cir currently offering any rent specials?
11423 Johnson Creek Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11423 Johnson Creek Cir pet-friendly?
No, 11423 Johnson Creek Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 11423 Johnson Creek Cir offer parking?
No, 11423 Johnson Creek Cir does not offer parking.
Does 11423 Johnson Creek Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11423 Johnson Creek Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11423 Johnson Creek Cir have a pool?
No, 11423 Johnson Creek Cir does not have a pool.
Does 11423 Johnson Creek Cir have accessible units?
No, 11423 Johnson Creek Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 11423 Johnson Creek Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 11423 Johnson Creek Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

