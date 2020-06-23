Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 Available 02/09/19 Luxury Living in the Towncenter! - **AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 9th, 2019**



Esplanade at Town Center is all about location! Walking distance to lots of shops & restaurants in St. John's Town Center. Esplanade is also convenient to Butler Blvd & 9A.



The community has a resort style pool, fitness center, business center, club house & gated entry parking garage. The condo comes with 1 reserved parking space. The interiors are upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile in the flooring in the kitchen and bathroom and a large walk in closet.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve the condo and 1 month deposit due at move in. $100 condo fee also due from renter prior to move in.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



12 month lease only. Small pets under 20 lbs will be considered.

Call in advance to schedule a showing.



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



(RLNE3650789)