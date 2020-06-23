All apartments in Jacksonville
10435 Midtowne Parkway #364

10435 Midtown Pkwy 364 · No Longer Available
Location

10435 Midtown Pkwy 364, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 Available 02/09/19 Luxury Living in the Towncenter! - **AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 9th, 2019**

Esplanade at Town Center is all about location! Walking distance to lots of shops & restaurants in St. John's Town Center. Esplanade is also convenient to Butler Blvd & 9A.

The community has a resort style pool, fitness center, business center, club house & gated entry parking garage. The condo comes with 1 reserved parking space. The interiors are upgraded with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile in the flooring in the kitchen and bathroom and a large walk in closet.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve the condo and 1 month deposit due at move in. $100 condo fee also due from renter prior to move in.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

12 month lease only. Small pets under 20 lbs will be considered.
Call in advance to schedule a showing.

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

(RLNE3650789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 have any available units?
10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 have?
Some of 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 currently offering any rent specials?
10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 is pet friendly.
Does 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 offer parking?
Yes, 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 does offer parking.
Does 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 have a pool?
Yes, 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 has a pool.
Does 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 have accessible units?
No, 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 does not have accessible units.
Does 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10435 Midtowne Parkway #364 does not have units with dishwashers.
