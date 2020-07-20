All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
1126 PENMAN RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1126 PENMAN RD

1126 Penman Road · No Longer Available
Location

1126 Penman Road, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
This 4 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1126 PENMAN RD have any available units?
1126 PENMAN RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1126 PENMAN RD have?
Some of 1126 PENMAN RD's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1126 PENMAN RD currently offering any rent specials?
1126 PENMAN RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1126 PENMAN RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1126 PENMAN RD is pet friendly.
Does 1126 PENMAN RD offer parking?
No, 1126 PENMAN RD does not offer parking.
Does 1126 PENMAN RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1126 PENMAN RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1126 PENMAN RD have a pool?
No, 1126 PENMAN RD does not have a pool.
Does 1126 PENMAN RD have accessible units?
No, 1126 PENMAN RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1126 PENMAN RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1126 PENMAN RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1126 PENMAN RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1126 PENMAN RD does not have units with air conditioning.
