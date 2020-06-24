9014 Pinch Shot Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Solar Home in New Independance - Experience all of the amenities offered as a resident of the Innovation at Pantherview, in Winter Garden, just minutes from all of Central Florida's parks.



This BRAND NEW, SOLAR HOME!! The modern design features all new appliances, a spacious open floor plan with elegant colors, and 2-car garage.



This home will not be last long!!



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside, or Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



For questions regarding this home, please contact Stephen Rock, at: (407) 901-4959



To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMOrlando.com or www.RPMLakeside.com



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



Application Fee = $50 per adult

Lease Admin Fee = $100

Pet Fee = $150



(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)



(RLNE4772911)