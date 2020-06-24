All apartments in Horizon West
Horizon West, FL
9014 Pinch Shot Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

9014 Pinch Shot Dr

9014 Pinch Shot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9014 Pinch Shot Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Solar Home in New Independance - Experience all of the amenities offered as a resident of the Innovation at Pantherview, in Winter Garden, just minutes from all of Central Florida's parks.

This BRAND NEW, SOLAR HOME!! The modern design features all new appliances, a spacious open floor plan with elegant colors, and 2-car garage.

This home will not be last long!!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside, or Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

For questions regarding this home, please contact Stephen Rock, at: (407) 901-4959

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMOrlando.com or www.RPMLakeside.com

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Lease Admin Fee = $100
Pet Fee = $150

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE4772911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9014 Pinch Shot Dr have any available units?
9014 Pinch Shot Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
Is 9014 Pinch Shot Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9014 Pinch Shot Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 Pinch Shot Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9014 Pinch Shot Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9014 Pinch Shot Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9014 Pinch Shot Dr offers parking.
Does 9014 Pinch Shot Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9014 Pinch Shot Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 Pinch Shot Dr have a pool?
No, 9014 Pinch Shot Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9014 Pinch Shot Dr have accessible units?
No, 9014 Pinch Shot Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 Pinch Shot Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9014 Pinch Shot Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9014 Pinch Shot Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9014 Pinch Shot Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
