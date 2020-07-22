8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment)

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

MOVE IN NOW!! NICE 1X1 ABOVE GARAGE APARTMENT NEAR DISNEY!! WATER & ELECTRIC INCLUDED!!! - Move in NOW!!!



Rent: $1098 Deposit: $1098



Beautiful 1x1 above garage apartment! Water and Electric included! Has stackable washer and dryer! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Full bath also features granite counter top! Carpet in bedroom and living room area! Tile flooring in foyer entrance, kitchen area, as well as bathroom! Shared courtyard area separating main home from garage apartment!

Street parking.



Located near sparkling community pool! Easy access to SR535, Disney Parks, and so much more!!!



CONTACT US NOW!! FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWINGS! HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED. WE WOULD NEED TO GIVE A 24 HR NOTICE.



CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ (321) 230 -8775 OR EMAIL RosaV@homevest.com

CALL JOANNE BRACERO 407-399-8469 OR EMAIL Joanne@Homevest.com



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3625921)