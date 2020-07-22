All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment)
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment)

8701 Via Trieste Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

8701 Via Trieste Drive, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
MOVE IN NOW!! NICE 1X1 ABOVE GARAGE APARTMENT NEAR DISNEY!! WATER & ELECTRIC INCLUDED!!! - Move in NOW!!!

Rent: $1098 Deposit: $1098

Beautiful 1x1 above garage apartment! Water and Electric included! Has stackable washer and dryer! Updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Full bath also features granite counter top! Carpet in bedroom and living room area! Tile flooring in foyer entrance, kitchen area, as well as bathroom! Shared courtyard area separating main home from garage apartment!
Street parking.

Located near sparkling community pool! Easy access to SR535, Disney Parks, and so much more!!!

CONTACT US NOW!! FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWINGS! HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED. WE WOULD NEED TO GIVE A 24 HR NOTICE.

CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ (321) 230 -8775 OR EMAIL RosaV@homevest.com
CALL JOANNE BRACERO 407-399-8469 OR EMAIL Joanne@Homevest.com

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3625921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) have any available units?
8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) have?
Some of 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment)'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) currently offering any rent specials?
8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) pet-friendly?
No, 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) offer parking?
Yes, 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) offers parking.
Does 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) have a pool?
Yes, 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) has a pool.
Does 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) have accessible units?
No, 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) does not have accessible units.
Does 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) have units with dishwashers?
No, 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) have units with air conditioning?
No, 8701 Via Trieste Drive (Garage Apartment) does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786
Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHorizon West 2 Bedroom Apartments
Horizon West 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsHorizon West Apartments with Garages
Horizon West Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL
Leesburg, FLBartow, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College