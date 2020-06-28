All apartments in Horizon West
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

7632 FORDSON LANE

7632 Fordson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7632 Fordson Lane, Horizon West, FL 34786

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Windermere Sound today! This community features a pool, club house, park area, tot-lot, conservation area, ponds and bike trail access. Nearby attractions include, Walt Disney World, Universal, R.D. Keene Park and Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve.
This home has a screened/covered patio, washer & dryer, energy efficient appliances, and granite counter tops. Lawn care, weed/feed and pest control are INCLUDED in rent.
Call to schedule a showing :)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7632 FORDSON LANE have any available units?
7632 FORDSON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 7632 FORDSON LANE have?
Some of 7632 FORDSON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7632 FORDSON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7632 FORDSON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7632 FORDSON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7632 FORDSON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Horizon West.
Does 7632 FORDSON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7632 FORDSON LANE offers parking.
Does 7632 FORDSON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7632 FORDSON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7632 FORDSON LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7632 FORDSON LANE has a pool.
Does 7632 FORDSON LANE have accessible units?
No, 7632 FORDSON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7632 FORDSON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7632 FORDSON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7632 FORDSON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7632 FORDSON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
