7632 FORDSON LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in Windermere Sound today! This community features a pool, club house, park area, tot-lot, conservation area, ponds and bike trail access. Nearby attractions include, Walt Disney World, Universal, R.D. Keene Park and Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve.

This home has a screened/covered patio, washer & dryer, energy efficient appliances, and granite counter tops. Lawn care, weed/feed and pest control are INCLUDED in rent.

Call to schedule a showing :)