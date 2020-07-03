15639 Signature Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry dogs allowed garage gym pool dog park

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

6 BEDROOMS 3 BATHS PLUS LOFT 2-CAR GARAGE 2634sqft. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook adjacent to laundry room equipped with full-size W/D. Independence Community Homesite Features: 2 fully equipt clubhouses with 2 resort-style pools, 2 fitness centers, tennis courts, basketball courts, arcade rooms, tot lot, walking trails, dog park and a full access community boat ramp. Amazing conservation thru-out the community & entrance to the 429 is in back of Independence. Call today to schedule a showing.