All apartments in Horizon West
Find more places like 15639 Signature Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Horizon West, FL
/
15639 Signature Dr
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:45 AM

15639 Signature Dr

15639 Signature Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Horizon West
See all
Signature Lakes
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15639 Signature Drive, Horizon West, FL 34787
Signature Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
6 BEDROOMS 3 BATHS PLUS LOFT 2-CAR GARAGE 2634sqft. Formal dining area, large open living room and breakfast nook adjacent to laundry room equipped with full-size W/D. Independence Community Homesite Features: 2 fully equipt clubhouses with 2 resort-style pools, 2 fitness centers, tennis courts, basketball courts, arcade rooms, tot lot, walking trails, dog park and a full access community boat ramp. Amazing conservation thru-out the community & entrance to the 429 is in back of Independence. Call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15639 Signature Dr have any available units?
15639 Signature Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Horizon West, FL.
What amenities does 15639 Signature Dr have?
Some of 15639 Signature Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15639 Signature Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15639 Signature Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15639 Signature Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15639 Signature Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15639 Signature Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15639 Signature Dr offers parking.
Does 15639 Signature Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15639 Signature Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15639 Signature Dr have a pool?
Yes, 15639 Signature Dr has a pool.
Does 15639 Signature Dr have accessible units?
No, 15639 Signature Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15639 Signature Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15639 Signature Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15639 Signature Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15639 Signature Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windermere Cay Apartments
8200 Jayme Drive
Horizon West, FL 34787
Retreat at Windermere
5820 Nature View Dr
Horizon West, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Horizon West 1 BedroomsHorizon West 2 Bedrooms
Horizon West Apartments with ParkingHorizon West Apartments with Pool
Horizon West Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLBrooksville, FLHunters Creek, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Signature Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College
Florida Southern College