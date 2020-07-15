/
watergate
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM
401 Apartments for rent in Watergate, FL📍
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
10225 Sleepy Brooke Way
10225 Sleepy Brook Way, Watergate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1320 sqft
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home with large shed in back of property. Renovated kitchen and bathrooms! No HOA, quick move in!
1 of 6
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
10699 Sleepy Brook Way
10699 Sleepy Brook Way, Watergate, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Remarks Public Remarks: This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Boca Raton, FL. This home features beautiful tile and vinyl floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and large driveway.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
22937 Seaspray Place
22937 Seaspray Place, Watergate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath with lots of closet space. Very well maintained / updated affordable home with fenced in yard located in Boca Raton. Great school district. No HOA, move in right away!
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
11818 Bay Pl
11818 North Bay Place, Watergate, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1056 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATH MOBILE HOME, LARGE CONNER LOT LOCATED IN WEST BOCA RATON. New paint, ready move in. Laundry room. Washer, dryer. Tenant pay all utilities. Great school district. CORNER PRIVATE LOT. NO HOA approval need.... Easy to show
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
28 Units Available
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1119 sqft
Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Community includes parking, tennis court, gym, game room and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
3 Units Available
BelAire Tower
22573 Southwest 66th Avenue, Boca Raton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1100 sqft
Spacious apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and vinyl wood plank flooring. Community features a fitness center, swimming pool and billiards lounge. Centrally located close to shops and dining.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9374 SW 3rd Street
9374 Southwest 3rd Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Beautiful Updated unit in a family neighborhood. Modern open kitchen. Spacious and Functional Layout. Light and Bright with fresh paint and all tiles flooring. Screened balcony. Convenient location. Good schools district.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9835 Three Lakes Cir
9835 Three Lakes Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
972 sqft
Updated 3 bed 2 bath condo on first floor with canal view. Washer and dryer in unit. Close to A rated schools, shopping, dining, and houses of worship. Available 8/1/2020. All ages welcome.
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9273 SW 8th Street
9273 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
997 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9273 SW 8th Street in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9440 SW 8th Street
9440 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Updated,1 Bedroom/ 1.5 Bathroom Condo Located on the 1st floor with garden view.
1 of 62
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
9370 SW 8th Street
9370 Southwest 8th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
979 sqft
Great unit, 2/2, Remodeled, Newer Kitchen, Newer Appliances, Tile Floors Throughout unit, Washer& Dryer. Screened porch with view of the golf course. The community is well maintained and features golf course views, community pool, tennis court.
1 of 11
Last updated July 8 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Holiday City at Boca Raton
10720 Eureka St
10720 Eureka Street, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1399 sqft
BOCA RATON FL--PALMETTO PINES----3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND POOL----ALL TILE----PETS OK WITH NON REF DEPOSIT BASED ON BREED----1ST LAST AND SECURITY REQUIRED----EASY TO SHOW
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9430 Boca Cove Circle
9430 Boca Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
BOCA COVE IS A GATED COMMUNITY, beautiful 1/1 full bath condo, new appliances, freshly painted, tiles throughout the apartment, first floor, corner unit, lots of storage WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE. INCLUDE WATER, SEWER, TRASH, BASIC CABLE.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
22710 SW 65th Cir
22710 Southwest 65th Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2107 sqft
This is a wonderful 4 bedroom 2 bath home with private pool and fenced in yard. There is no HOA!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
7400 North Cypresshead Drive
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
3532 sqft
7400 North Cypresshead Drive, Parkland, FL 33067 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 923-8394. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
9466 S Boca Cove Cir
9466 Boca Cove Cir, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Beautifully and fully renovated corner unit 2/2 apartment in a great location in west Boca. A Rated Schools. Near the turnpike and sawgrass expressway as well as shops and stores. Brand new stainless steel appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6155 NW 77th Place
6155 Northwest 77th Place, Parkland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1892 sqft
BEST Parkland Rental! Roof & AC replacement less than one year.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
22615 SW 66th Avenue
22615 Southwest 66th Avenue, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1110 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22615 SW 66th Avenue in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
10205 Serene Meadow Drive N
10205 Serene Meadow Drive North, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2046 sqft
Remodeled 4 bed 2.1 bath 2 car garage. NOTE: The 4th bedroom has been converted into a loft area.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7273 NW 68th Dr
7273 Northwest 68th Drive, Parkland, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Waterfront 5 bedroom house, two car garage and large swimming pool , located in gated community. Available for seasonal or annual rent. Pool, jacuzzi, large garden. Fully furnished and equipped. Amazing location - close to TOP Schools of Parkland.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7525 NW 61ST TER.
7525 Northwest 61st Terrace, Parkland, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
UNIQUELY UPGRADED 3-BEDROOM UNIT WITH ATTACHED 1-CAR GARAGE. 100% FLOOR COVERAGE WITH GORGEOUS, LARGE (16"x 32") WHITE, PORCELAIN PLANK TILE.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Sandalfoot Cove
22311 SW 57th Circle
22311 Southwest 57th Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1452 sqft
RENOVATED 3 BED 2 BATH VILLA IN WEST BOCA RATON. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT WITH LAMINATE WOOD IN MASTER BEDROOM. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER IN BRIGHT LAUNDRY ROOM. MASTER BR WITH LARGE WALK-IN-CLOSET. AND LIVING ROOM HAS A LARGE SCREENED PATIO.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
9466 Boca Cove Circle
9466 Boca Cove Circle, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
800 sqft
AMAZING 2/2 in a great community! This BEAUTIFULLY remodeled condo is in AAA Rated school zone and gives you the opportunity to support your kids in their education! Community pool, gym, tennis courts, recreational center and more! 680 Credit
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
9810 Marina Boulevard
9810 Southwest 18th Street, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
955 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9810 Marina Boulevard in Palm Beach County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Watergate area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Watergate from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Pembroke Pines.
