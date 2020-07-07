All apartments in Hollywood
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

756 N 17th Avenue

756 North 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

756 North 17th Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33020
Hollywood Lakes

Amenities

fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy studio apt in great East Hollywood location. Minutes to downtown and ideal for a person who enjoys nice bike rides to the beach. First and security moves you in with quick association approval required. No pets or children under 18 allowed per Association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 N 17th Avenue have any available units?
756 N 17th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
Is 756 N 17th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
756 N 17th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 N 17th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 756 N 17th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 756 N 17th Avenue offer parking?
No, 756 N 17th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 756 N 17th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 N 17th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 N 17th Avenue have a pool?
No, 756 N 17th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 756 N 17th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 756 N 17th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 756 N 17th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 N 17th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 756 N 17th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 756 N 17th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
