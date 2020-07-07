756 N 17th Avenue

756 North 17th Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33020 Hollywood Lakes
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy studio apt in great East Hollywood location. Minutes to downtown and ideal for a person who enjoys nice bike rides to the beach. First and security moves you in with quick association approval required. No pets or children under 18 allowed per Association.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
