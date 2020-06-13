233 Apartments for rent in Richmond West, FL📍
Situated southeast of Florida, Richmond West is part of the Miami-Dade County. This 4.17 square mile-city is home of approximately 32,000 people. With easy access to famous beaches, tropical weather, and other conveniences of urban life, this small haven could very well be a good alternative to anyone who wants to live the Miami lifestyle minus the fanfare.
How Much will it Cost?
Unlike downtown Miami, condos, studio-type flats, and high rise apartment complexes are not much of a housing option here. Instead, expect to see those swanky 3 or 4 bedroom homes in abundance in this area. You know the type: big lawns and patio, 2 or 3 car garage, and pool area. If that sounds just like the home you’re looking for, home hunting is next in order.
While affordable rental homes can be had in this city, be warned: the term “affordable” and “cheap” takes on a different meaning in this area. But then again, you’re getting luxury for your moolah so you’ll find no need to whine about it.
How About Commute?
Cars are not a luxury in this part of Florida – they are a necessity. Homes having large garages say a lot about the most common mode of commute.
What are the Rental Requirements?
Once you’ve decided to get your rental application rolling, prepare requirements like credit/background check, rental history and references, as well as proof of income.
You know how it is with real estate investing: location, location, location is the constant mantra. In the same way, when you’re looking for a new home, type of neighborhood might not be everything, but it sure is more than half. Here’s an overview of the important neighborhood of this city:
SW 147th Avenue/Colonial Dr: This neighborhood is the place to be if you dine out a lot. Fast foods like McDonalds and Taco Bells as well as pizzerias and restaurants are located conveniently along Coral Reef Drive – situated just a bit north of this neighborhood.
SW 147th Avenue/Richmond Dr: With a vacancy rate of 3.15 percent, it would be a tad more difficult to find an apartment for rent in this area. But if you do manage to find one, you’ll find yourself living in an area where rental cost is relatively affordable.
SW 140th Ct: Want to live in an area where it takes you no more than 30 minutes to shop for groceries and supplies? This neighborhood should be on top of your list then. Eureka Promenade is just a couple of blocks away.
The epitome of a perfect city with its strategic location, yet away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Miami. Based on their tornado index value, tornadoes are less likely to occur in Richmond West area than in all of Florida and in all of the US. If you find comfort in that knowledge, about time to find your own dig here!