Last updated June 13 2020

233 Apartments for rent in Richmond West, FL

Richmond West
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15835 SW 144th Ct
15835 Southwest 144th Court, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
This impeccably updated four bedrooms, two baths, is your perfect rental home. This ideal home is entirely move-in-ready – bring your things! With new impact windows and doors, new kitchen cabinets w/ Corian countertops.

Richmond West
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14512 SW 168th Ter
14512 Southwest 168th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Welcome to this Brand new remodeled very nice 3 bedroom / 2 bath Single Family Home located in Richmond Homes. Property is immaculate, features tile flooring throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Property has updated bathrooms and kitchen.

Richmond West
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14912 SW 176th Ter
14912 Southwest 176th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
SPACIOUS AND MODERN 3 BED/ 2 BATH HOME IN THE COMMUNITY OF VENETIAN PARC, 2 CAR GARAGE, TITLE AND VINIL FLOORS, SPACIOUS ROOMS THROUGHOUT, JACUZZI, SEPARATE SHOWER, DOUBLE SINKS ON MASTER.

Richmond West
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14020 SW 152nd Ter
14020 Southwest 152nd Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2250 sqft
Kendall Country Estates - Property Id: 293229 SPECTACULAR SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE! EVERYTHING COMPLETELY RENOVATED CEILINGS, KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORS, NEW ROOF, FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT.

Richmond West
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
17650 SW 154th Pl
17650 Southwest 154th Place, Richmond West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
Most beautiful, Spacious two-story single family home with 5 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms. Community features Clubhouse, Pool, Gym and Playground. Master bathroom with his & her's sinks, separate bathtub and shower.

Richmond West
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15930 SW 144th Ct
15930 Southwest 144th Court, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful two story house! Good location, near metro zoo. Plenty space to park a boat on the side. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms with 1 car Garage. Ceramic floor and laminated floors on second floor. Also for sale A10847379

Richmond West
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15461 SW 170th Ter
15461 Southwest 170th Terrace, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Immaculate one story single family home for rent. Wood kitchen cabinets, one car garage. fence patio with tree fruits. kitchen with granite counters. Vertical blinds. Washer and Dryer, renovated bathrooms.

Richmond West
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
17748 SW 146th Ct
17748 Southwest 146th Court, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Welcome to this very nice 3 bedroom / 2 bath Single Family Home located in Aristotle in West Kendall. Property is immaculate, features tile flooring throughout main living areas and bedrooms. Property has updated bathrooms and kitchen.

Richmond West
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
16179 SW 154th Ct
16179 Southwest 154th Court, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Gorgeous 4 bedroom,2 bath, 2 car gar. home offering vaulted ceilings,ceramic flooring,family room opens to covered porch,large corner lot,fenced.

Richmond West
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15881 SW 149th Ave
15881 Southwest 149th Avenue, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
The Perfect Family Home one-story 4 bedrooms plus den 4 full bathrooms on corner larger lot on a coul-de-sac. Renovated kitchen & living areas with neutral colors, high ceilings, chimney, and wet bar with sink great for entertaining.

Richmond West
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
14650 SW 161st St
14650 Southwest 161st Street, Richmond West, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
It will not last. Great one story house with a charming driveway with a covered entrance, and a lush-green lawn, the backyard has a private fence and plenty of outdoor space.

Richmond West
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15104 SW 176th St
15104 Southwest 176th Street, Richmond West, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Spacious and modern 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home in the community of Venetian Parc. Stainless steel appliances & large kitchen cabinetry. Additional upgrades such as fenced in yard & accordion shutters on the second floor.

Richmond West
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
15060 SW 153rd St
15060 Southwest 153rd Street, Richmond West, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
Welcome to this lovely, country-style home at the desirable Kings Grant East subdivision! This beautiful, single-story home with a split floor plan is very comfortable and offers: a lovely entrance, tiled floors, vaulted ceilings, an open kitchen

Richmond West
Richmond West
1 Unit Available
17006 SW 142nd PL
17006 Southwest 142nd Place, Richmond West, FL
Studio
$2,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious home with 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Updated kitchen with new appliances. New modern tiles. Remodel master bathroom. New ceiling lights in throughout the house. Remodeled bathroom. 2 Car Garage. Ready to move in!
Country Walk
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
13756 SW 149th Cir Ln
13756 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely, renovated 1 story townhome located in the community of Country Walk.

Country Walk
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15261 SW 139th St
15261 Southwest 139th Street, Country Walk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2 sqft
Spectacular corner house, near shopping centers and turpike, has no association, swimming pool, fully furnished with furniture from El Dorado Furniture like new, security cameras monitored from the cell phone.

Country Walk
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
14201 SW 147 0
14201 Southwest 147th Place, Country Walk, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2 sqft
Great house for a family. Spacious Living Areas with Ample Living Room, Dining Room and Family Room all connected with a smooth flow. Large Bedrooms and Closets. Over-Sized side patio and pool area great for gatherings.

Country Walk
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
13721 SW 149th Cir Ln
13721 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
694 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy townhouse in the highly desired community of Country Walk. 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath, Tile floors, Stainless Steal Appliances, Granite counter top, washer/dryer in the unit. A small enclosed space for an office.

Country Walk
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
14468 Southwest 138th Place
14468 Southwest 138th Place, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1529 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Country Walk
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15108 SW 140th Pl
15108 Southwest 140th Place, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2/2 WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS 3RD BEDROOM. SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN COUNTRY WALK, TILED IN LIVING AREAS AND WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS. LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND UPDATED BATH. NEW WASHER AND DRYER, AND OVEN/STOVE.

Country Walk
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
13717 SW 149th Cir Ln
13717 Southwest 149th Circle Lane, Country Walk, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Don't miss it! This 2Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms 2 Stories Townhome/Villa in desirable Country Walk. Remodeled Kitchen and Bathrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Tile throughout the first floor and laminated floors on the 2nd. Balcony on Master bedroom.

Three Lakes
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
13231 SW 143rd Ter
13231 Southwest 143rd Terrace, Three Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful townhouse with 2 Master Suites, Walk-In Closets, Large Family Room, One Car Garage, Private Gated Community With Clubhouse, Gym, Tennis Court, Pool, Exercise Room, Playground to kids, Spa, GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBOURHOOD,

Three Lakes
Three Lakes
1 Unit Available
12911 SW 148th Terr Rd
12911 Southwest 148th Terrace Road, Three Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Amazing 3/2 with 2 car garage Single family house, very close to the Zoo and turnpike, offers a stunning layout. Enjoy peace of mind and the best quality for a rental in the area. qualified tenants only minimum credit score 680 .

Country Walk
Country Walk
1 Unit Available
15457 SW 138th Ter
15457 Southwest 138th Terrace, Country Walk, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Bright and Spacious Home in the sought after San Jose Estates, features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths, tile throughout common areas and wood laminate floors in the bedrooms. Beautiful white kitchen and nice patio to entertained.
City GuideRichmond West
Richmond West, Florida is the most populous county in Florida, and for good reason.

Situated southeast of Florida, Richmond West is part of the Miami-Dade County. This 4.17 square mile-city is home of approximately 32,000 people. With easy access to famous beaches, tropical weather, and other conveniences of urban life, this small haven could very well be a good alternative to anyone who wants to live the Miami lifestyle minus the fanfare.

Renting in Richmond West

How Much will it Cost?

Unlike downtown Miami, condos, studio-type flats, and high rise apartment complexes are not much of a housing option here. Instead, expect to see those swanky 3 or 4 bedroom homes in abundance in this area. You know the type: big lawns and patio, 2 or 3 car garage, and pool area. If that sounds just like the home you’re looking for, home hunting is next in order.

While affordable rental homes can be had in this city, be warned: the term “affordable” and “cheap” takes on a different meaning in this area. But then again, you’re getting luxury for your moolah so you’ll find no need to whine about it.

How About Commute?

Cars are not a luxury in this part of Florida – they are a necessity. Homes having large garages say a lot about the most common mode of commute.

What are the Rental Requirements?

Once you’ve decided to get your rental application rolling, prepare requirements like credit/background check, rental history and references, as well as proof of income.

Richmond West, FL Neighborhood

You know how it is with real estate investing: location, location, location is the constant mantra. In the same way, when you’re looking for a new home, type of neighborhood might not be everything, but it sure is more than half. Here’s an overview of the important neighborhood of this city:

SW 147th Avenue/Colonial Dr: This neighborhood is the place to be if you dine out a lot. Fast foods like McDonalds and Taco Bells as well as pizzerias and restaurants are located conveniently along Coral Reef Drive – situated just a bit north of this neighborhood.

SW 147th Avenue/Richmond Dr: With a vacancy rate of 3.15 percent, it would be a tad more difficult to find an apartment for rent in this area. But if you do manage to find one, you’ll find yourself living in an area where rental cost is relatively affordable.

SW 140th Ct: Want to live in an area where it takes you no more than 30 minutes to shop for groceries and supplies? This neighborhood should be on top of your list then. Eureka Promenade is just a couple of blocks away.

Living in Richmond West: What to Expect

The epitome of a perfect city with its strategic location, yet away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Miami. Based on their tornado index value, tornadoes are less likely to occur in Richmond West area than in all of Florida and in all of the US. If you find comfort in that knowledge, about time to find your own dig here!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Richmond West?
The average rent price for Richmond West rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,690.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Richmond West?
Some of the colleges located in the Richmond West area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Richmond West?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Richmond West from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, and Coral Springs.

