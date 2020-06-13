233 Apartments for rent in Richmond West, FL

Renting in Richmond West

How Much will it Cost?

Unlike downtown Miami, condos, studio-type flats, and high rise apartment complexes are not much of a housing option here. Instead, expect to see those swanky 3 or 4 bedroom homes in abundance in this area. You know the type: big lawns and patio, 2 or 3 car garage, and pool area. If that sounds just like the home you’re looking for, home hunting is next in order.

While affordable rental homes can be had in this city, be warned: the term “affordable” and “cheap” takes on a different meaning in this area. But then again, you’re getting luxury for your moolah so you’ll find no need to whine about it.

How About Commute?

Cars are not a luxury in this part of Florida – they are a necessity. Homes having large garages say a lot about the most common mode of commute.

What are the Rental Requirements?

Once you’ve decided to get your rental application rolling, prepare requirements like credit/background check, rental history and references, as well as proof of income.