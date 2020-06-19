All apartments in Hollywood
706 S 19th Ave
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:10 AM

706 S 19th Ave

706 South 19th Avenue · (786) 715-5492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

706 South 19th Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33020
Parkside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous single family home in the heart of Hollywood , near a variety of stores and shops, 10 minutes away from the beach. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , garage , private pool , includes water utilities. Tenant only pays electricity. Requirements include a background check and proof of income. Pets under 15 lb are allowed with a $300 dollar non refundable deposit. Do not let this opportunity get away. There is no association approval needed. FIRST MONTH AND DEPOSIT IS ALL YOU NEED TO MOVE IN!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 S 19th Ave have any available units?
706 S 19th Ave has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
Is 706 S 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
706 S 19th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 S 19th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 S 19th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 706 S 19th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 706 S 19th Ave does offer parking.
Does 706 S 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 S 19th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 S 19th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 706 S 19th Ave has a pool.
Does 706 S 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 706 S 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 706 S 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 S 19th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 S 19th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 S 19th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
