706 S 19th Ave

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Gorgeous single family home in the heart of Hollywood , near a variety of stores and shops, 10 minutes away from the beach. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , garage , private pool , includes water utilities. Tenant only pays electricity. Requirements include a background check and proof of income. Pets under 15 lb are allowed with a $300 dollar non refundable deposit. Do not let this opportunity get away. There is no association approval needed. FIRST MONTH AND DEPOSIT IS ALL YOU NEED TO MOVE IN!!!!