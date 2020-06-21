5412 Arthur St

Amenities

Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous Home in Family Friendly Area



Spacious, completely renovated 4 bedroom, including 2 masters, 3 bath home in prime location - family friendly Hollywood Hills neighborhood. New roof, 2 AC units, wood tile flooring throughout, all impact windows and doors, and massive open floor plan. You're going to fall in love with this kitchen - tons of cabinets, quartz countertops with matching quartz table in the breakfast nook booth, butcher block island with barstool seating, and stainless steel upgraded appliances. Magnificent backyard with covered patio, pergola with swing bench, refreshing pool, and fruit bearing banana trees. Ample parking in driveway plus two car garage. Very close to houses of worship, major hospital, shopping, restaurants, Hard Rock hotel and casino, Port Everglades, Beaches, between I-95 and the Turnpike, and close to the brand new Dania Pointe shopping area. Available mid-August.

