Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

5412 Arthur St

5412 Arthur Street · (954) 557-6207
Location

5412 Arthur Street, Hollywood, FL 33021
Hollywood Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $4500 · Avail. Aug 15

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous Home in Family Friendly Area - Property Id: 292637

Spacious, completely renovated 4 bedroom, including 2 masters, 3 bath home in prime location - family friendly Hollywood Hills neighborhood. New roof, 2 AC units, wood tile flooring throughout, all impact windows and doors, and massive open floor plan. You're going to fall in love with this kitchen - tons of cabinets, quartz countertops with matching quartz table in the breakfast nook booth, butcher block island with barstool seating, and stainless steel upgraded appliances. Magnificent backyard with covered patio, pergola with swing bench, refreshing pool, and fruit bearing banana trees. Ample parking in driveway plus two car garage. Very close to houses of worship, major hospital, shopping, restaurants, Hard Rock hotel and casino, Port Everglades, Beaches, between I-95 and the Turnpike, and close to the brand new Dania Pointe shopping area. Available mid-August.
Property Id 292637

(RLNE5827855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Arthur St have any available units?
5412 Arthur St has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 Arthur St have?
Some of 5412 Arthur St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Arthur St currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Arthur St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Arthur St pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Arthur St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 5412 Arthur St offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Arthur St does offer parking.
Does 5412 Arthur St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5412 Arthur St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Arthur St have a pool?
Yes, 5412 Arthur St has a pool.
Does 5412 Arthur St have accessible units?
No, 5412 Arthur St does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Arthur St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5412 Arthur St has units with dishwashers.
