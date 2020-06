5087 Eucalyptus Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony new construction garage recently renovated walk in closets

BRING YOUR CLIENTS TO THIS GORGEOUS BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION LAKEFRONT TOWNHOUSE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATH IN THE GATED PARKVIEW AT HILLCREST COMMUNITY.

THIS TWO-STORY RARITAN MODEL FEATURES A SPACIOUS AND OPEN LAYOUT WITH BEAUTIFUL FLOORING, MODERN KITCHEN AND MORE THAN $40,000 IN UPGRADES INCLUDING A SCREEN PORCH .

THE SECOND FLOOR OWNER'S SUITE HAS BEAUTIFUL LAKE VIEW , A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND A PRIVATE BATHROOM. ALSO, TWO ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS WITH LAKEFRONT VIEWS . SEPARATE LARGE WASHER AND DRYER ,TWO-CAR GARAGE PLUS ADDITIONAL TWO CAR DRIVEWAY.