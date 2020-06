Amenities

This Spacious & Cozy Two-Story Beach House with Mesmerizing Panoramic Ocean Views from it's every corner located right on the white sands at the end of the famous Hollywood Boardwalk in private residential area of North Hollywood Beach. House features large Family room with Gas Fireplace, Open Gourmet Kitchen with Viking Gas Range, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter Tops and custom built Wet Bar. Outside patio has Summer Kitchen with GE Gas BBQ/Kitchen with additional Charcoal BBQ and Hot Tub. Comfortably sleeps 12 people. Come and enjoy your dream vacation!