1930 Grant St 1930

Amenities
Reef & Jungle Inspired Luxury 1Bdrm Hollywood Dwtn - Property Id: 259423
Beautiful, fully renovated 1 Bdrm/1 Bath Apartment in the exciting neighborhood of Hollywood Downtown within walking distance of Young Circle with nearby restaurants and nightlife. Fully furnished, month to month and 6 months lease or corporate rental available. This family friendly 600 sq ft home includes all expenses and features:
- New Kitchen
- New Bathroom
- Building with private yard and security cameras for parking
- Memory foam mattresses in both bedroom and living room sleeper sofa
- Fully furnished and tastefully decorated
- Samsung 55" TV with free Netflix, Prime Video, Sling
- Tropical landscape in the backyard and grill
- Coin laundry on the property
Location, location, location! The property is minutes from Hollywood Downtown Young Circle with its shopping, dining, nightlife and culture. It is 2 miles from the beautiful Hollywood Beach and the best Boardwalk in South FL; walking distance to Hollywood Beach Golf Club. Great international food markets in the area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259423
Property Id 259423
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5850975)