Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

1930 Grant St 1930

1930 Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

1930 Grant Street, Hollywood, FL 33020
Royal Poinciana

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Reef & Jungle Inspired Luxury 1Bdrm Hollywood Dwtn - Property Id: 259423

Beautiful, fully renovated 1 Bdrm/1 Bath Apartment in the exciting neighborhood of Hollywood Downtown within walking distance of Young Circle with nearby restaurants and nightlife. Fully furnished, month to month and 6 months lease or corporate rental available. This family friendly 600 sq ft home includes all expenses and features:
- New Kitchen
- New Bathroom
- Building with private yard and security cameras for parking
- Memory foam mattresses in both bedroom and living room sleeper sofa
- Fully furnished and tastefully decorated
- Samsung 55" TV with free Netflix, Prime Video, Sling
- Tropical landscape in the backyard and grill
- Coin laundry on the property
Location, location, location! The property is minutes from Hollywood Downtown Young Circle with its shopping, dining, nightlife and culture. It is 2 miles from the beautiful Hollywood Beach and the best Boardwalk in South FL; walking distance to Hollywood Beach Golf Club. Great international food markets in the area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259423
Property Id 259423

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1930 Grant St 1930 have any available units?
1930 Grant St 1930 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1930 Grant St 1930 have?
Some of 1930 Grant St 1930's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 Grant St 1930 currently offering any rent specials?
1930 Grant St 1930 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1930 Grant St 1930 pet-friendly?
No, 1930 Grant St 1930 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1930 Grant St 1930 offer parking?
Yes, 1930 Grant St 1930 offers parking.
Does 1930 Grant St 1930 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1930 Grant St 1930 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1930 Grant St 1930 have a pool?
No, 1930 Grant St 1930 does not have a pool.
Does 1930 Grant St 1930 have accessible units?
No, 1930 Grant St 1930 does not have accessible units.
Does 1930 Grant St 1930 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1930 Grant St 1930 does not have units with dishwashers.
