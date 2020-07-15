1930 Grant St 1930

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal parking recently renovated bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Reef & Jungle Inspired Luxury 1Bdrm Hollywood Dwtn - Property Id: 259423



Beautiful, fully renovated 1 Bdrm/1 Bath Apartment in the exciting neighborhood of Hollywood Downtown within walking distance of Young Circle with nearby restaurants and nightlife. Fully furnished, month to month and 6 months lease or corporate rental available. This family friendly 600 sq ft home includes all expenses and features:

- New Kitchen

- New Bathroom

- Building with private yard and security cameras for parking

- Memory foam mattresses in both bedroom and living room sleeper sofa

- Fully furnished and tastefully decorated

- Samsung 55" TV with free Netflix, Prime Video, Sling

- Tropical landscape in the backyard and grill

- Coin laundry on the property

Location, location, location! The property is minutes from Hollywood Downtown Young Circle with its shopping, dining, nightlife and culture. It is 2 miles from the beautiful Hollywood Beach and the best Boardwalk in South FL; walking distance to Hollywood Beach Golf Club. Great international food markets in the area.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/259423

Property Id 259423



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5850975)