Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

KEY WEST STYLE , VERY CLEAN AND QUIET BUILDING AND AREA. LONG TERM TENANTS IN OTHER UNITS.

DRIVE BY AND YOUR CLIENT WILL AGREE. HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS MOST WINDOWS. FRESH PAINT.BRAND NEW CEILING FANS. BRAND NEW FINISH ON ALL WOODEN FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS AND UPSTAIRS. NEWER WALL UNIT A/C IN EVERY ROOM. WASHER AND DRYER. IT IS KEY WEST FEELING IN HOLLYWOOD.