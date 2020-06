Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fully remodeled spacious 4 bed / 2 bath home in a highly desirable area of Hollywood. New kitchen cabinets with stone tops and Stainless Appliances. Tile floors throughout the house. New AC, New Hot Water Heater, New Roof, etc. Small Dogs are OK. Available starting 06/28 (property cannot be shown prior to then).