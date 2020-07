Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL UPDATED 3BD/ 2BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN , HUGE CLOSET MASTER BEDROOM WITH WOOD FLOORING IN BEDROOMS TILES THROUGH OUT THE HOUSE, FANTASTIC SCREENED IN TILED PATIO. UNDERGROUND POOL WITH OUTDOOR SHOWER. MANY UPGRADES HURRICANE WINDOWS , STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. WASHER DRYER IN GARAGE AND PAVED DRIVEWAY LAWN AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT. - JUST 1.5 MILES TO THE OCEAN OR DOWNTOWN HOLLYWOOD! LIVE THE GOOD LIFE EAST SIDE OF USI