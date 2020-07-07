All apartments in Hollywood
1529 Shoreline Way
1529 Shoreline Way

Location

1529 Shoreline Way, Hollywood, FL 33019
Hollywood Lakes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,700

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Available August 31, 2020. Exterior home has been painted and home has new paves and new light fixtures outside! Amazing opportunity to live in the guard gated community of Harbor Islands in Hollywood, Florida. Enjoy 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with gorgeous marble floors, sound system throughout the home, new ac system, spacious backyard with a large in-ground hot tub and a 2 car garage. Spend endless nights cooking some BBQ's looking at the stars when you live in this home. Harbor Islands is only 2 miles from the beach. This family friendly community offers a wonderful pool, tennis and basketball courts, fitness center, spa and a marina. You also have a children's and dog park right outside the gates. Maintenance includes cable, alarm, internet, pool service and lawn maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Shoreline Way have any available units?
1529 Shoreline Way has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Shoreline Way have?
Some of 1529 Shoreline Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Shoreline Way currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Shoreline Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Shoreline Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1529 Shoreline Way is pet friendly.
Does 1529 Shoreline Way offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Shoreline Way offers parking.
Does 1529 Shoreline Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 Shoreline Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Shoreline Way have a pool?
Yes, 1529 Shoreline Way has a pool.
Does 1529 Shoreline Way have accessible units?
No, 1529 Shoreline Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Shoreline Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1529 Shoreline Way has units with dishwashers.
