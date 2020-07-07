1529 Shoreline Way

Amenities

Available August 31, 2020. Exterior home has been painted and home has new paves and new light fixtures outside! Amazing opportunity to live in the guard gated community of Harbor Islands in Hollywood, Florida. Enjoy 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with gorgeous marble floors, sound system throughout the home, new ac system, spacious backyard with a large in-ground hot tub and a 2 car garage. Spend endless nights cooking some BBQ's looking at the stars when you live in this home. Harbor Islands is only 2 miles from the beach. This family friendly community offers a wonderful pool, tennis and basketball courts, fitness center, spa and a marina. You also have a children's and dog park right outside the gates. Maintenance includes cable, alarm, internet, pool service and lawn maintenance.