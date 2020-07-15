1175 Weeping Willow Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Best deal in Hollywood's most desirable gated community. Amazing landlords. Prime location facing a lake and backing onto a natural preserve. Spacious 2/2 with ALL real hardwood floors & a sunny eat-in kitchen. Master suite upstairs with tub & shower & a huge walk-in closet. Second bedroom with full bath/shower on first level. New washer & dryer in unit and brand new AC. Screened in patio. Amenities include: heated pool, hot tub, clubhouse, newer gym, tennis courts & kids play area. Close to Hollywood Beach. No pets at owner's request.



qualified tenants only.