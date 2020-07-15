All apartments in Hollywood
1175 Weeping Willow Way
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1175 Weeping Willow Way

1175 Weeping Willow Way · No Longer Available
Location

1175 Weeping Willow Way, Hollywood, FL 33019
Hollywood Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Best deal in Hollywood's most desirable gated community. Amazing landlords. Prime location facing a lake and backing onto a natural preserve. Spacious 2/2 with ALL real hardwood floors & a sunny eat-in kitchen. Master suite upstairs with tub & shower & a huge walk-in closet. Second bedroom with full bath/shower on first level. New washer & dryer in unit and brand new AC. Screened in patio. Amenities include: heated pool, hot tub, clubhouse, newer gym, tennis courts & kids play area. Close to Hollywood Beach. No pets at owner's request.

qualified tenants only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Weeping Willow Way have any available units?
1175 Weeping Willow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hollywood, FL.
How much is rent in Hollywood, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hollywood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 Weeping Willow Way have?
Some of 1175 Weeping Willow Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Weeping Willow Way currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Weeping Willow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Weeping Willow Way pet-friendly?
No, 1175 Weeping Willow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollywood.
Does 1175 Weeping Willow Way offer parking?
No, 1175 Weeping Willow Way does not offer parking.
Does 1175 Weeping Willow Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1175 Weeping Willow Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Weeping Willow Way have a pool?
Yes, 1175 Weeping Willow Way has a pool.
Does 1175 Weeping Willow Way have accessible units?
No, 1175 Weeping Willow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Weeping Willow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 Weeping Willow Way has units with dishwashers.
