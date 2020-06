1061 River Birch St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage tennis court

GORGEOUS 2/2.5 PLUS DEN/OFFICE WITH 1 CAR GARAGE. REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW WHITE CABINETS, AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST AREA THAT LEADS OUT TO THE PRIVATE COURTYARD WHICH IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING, BBQ'S, OR JUST TO RELAX. TILE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS, CARPETED UPSTAIRS. WEST LAKE IS GUARD GATED 24/7 AND LOCATED JUST 1 MILE FROM THE OCEAN. AMENITIES INCLUDE LARGE HEATED SWIMMING POOL, EXERCISE ROOM, 4 TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURTS, CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL TABLE, AND KIDS PLAY AREA!!