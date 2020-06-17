All apartments in Golden Glades
Find more places like 1690 NE 151st St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Golden Glades, FL
/
1690 NE 151st St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1690 NE 151st St

1690 Northeast 151st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Golden Glades
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1690 Northeast 151st Street, Golden Glades, FL 33162
Arch Creek Estates

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nicely remodeled unit in the North Miami Beach area. NEW bathroom, NEW kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops. Central a/c was just installed. Very near the beach! Right off of West Dixie near Aventura.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 NE 151st St have any available units?
1690 NE 151st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden Glades, FL.
What amenities does 1690 NE 151st St have?
Some of 1690 NE 151st St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 NE 151st St currently offering any rent specials?
1690 NE 151st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 NE 151st St pet-friendly?
No, 1690 NE 151st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden Glades.
Does 1690 NE 151st St offer parking?
Yes, 1690 NE 151st St does offer parking.
Does 1690 NE 151st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 NE 151st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 NE 151st St have a pool?
Yes, 1690 NE 151st St has a pool.
Does 1690 NE 151st St have accessible units?
No, 1690 NE 151st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 NE 151st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1690 NE 151st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1690 NE 151st St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1690 NE 151st St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Golden Glades 1 BedroomsGolden Glades 2 Bedrooms
Golden Glades Apartments with PoolGolden Glades Cheap Places
Golden Glades Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL
Leisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Biscayne Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale