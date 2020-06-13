/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM
289 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
14330 NW 5th Avenue
14330 Northwest 5th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
Remodeled Home in Miami Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
14131 NW 3rd Ave
14131 Northwest 3rd Court, Golden Glades, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Comfortable, furnished family home with lots of yard, trees, and deck to entertain. Immediate move-in. Month-to-month and short term leases welcome. Pet friendly, no association, over-sized fenced yard, lots of parking.
Results within 1 mile of Golden Glades
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,662
1251 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
19 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,330
1315 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
Rainbow Park
1 Unit Available
2401 NW 153 St
2401 Northwest 153rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 bed 2 bath with garage brand new home. Kitchen granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and food pantry. Master bed with private master bath and walk-in closet. Impact Window and Doors. One car garage
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Scott Lake
1 Unit Available
1031 Northwest 178th Terrace
1031 Northwest 178th Terrace, Miami Gardens, FL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Keystone Point
1 Unit Available
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2600 sqft
Fabulous 3/2 Pool Home! Modern! Fast Approval! - Property Id: 282130 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside-Sunkist Grove
1 Unit Available
1015 NW 130th Street
1015 Northwest 130th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1534 sqft
Charming North Miami Home Featuring Screened Patio Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
950 NE 163rd Street
950 Northeast 163rd Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Great Single Family in Miami! - Call us to schedule a viewing! ( NOT ACCCEPTING SECTION 8 AT THIS TIME) (RLNE5595078)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Windward
1 Unit Available
815 NE 179 TE
815 Northeast 179th Terrace, Miami-Dade County, FL
4 BR PLUS BALKONY ROOM BIG HOUSE LOCATION
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Overbrook Shores
1 Unit Available
70 NW 128th St
70 Northwest 128th Street, North Miami, FL
NICE HOUSE 4/1 GOOD LOCATION 4 bedroom 1 bath in a quiet area near transportation CLOSE TO 195 HUGE BACK YARD ENCLOSED CENTRAL A/C ESASY TO SHOW !!!!!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Uleta
1 Unit Available
17181 N Miami Ave
17181 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful and Clean Single House 3 Beds 1 Bath-Ready to Move In-Has 2 parking spaces and more around-Quiet Street and Neighborhood-Very Close to Shopping Stores and restaurants-Easy to Show-Call Listing Agent for Showing.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Uleta
1 Unit Available
550 NE 180th Dr
550 Northeast 180th Drive, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
AMAZING 4 BEDS / 2 BATHS REMODELED HOME WITH POOL AND JACUZZI. EXCELLENT CONDITION, NEW WATER HEATER. BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPE. NEXT TO SCHOOLS: GERTRUDE K.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:49pm
Biscayne Landing
1 Unit Available
14951 Royal Oak Lane
14951 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1967 sqft
14951 Royal Oak Lane Apt #209, North Miami, FL 33181 - 3 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Windward
1 Unit Available
670 NE 178th St
670 Northeast 178th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Nicely Updated North Miami Beach Single Family Home. 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths, Tile Floors Throughout, Central AC, Fenced Yard, Washer & Dryer Hookups, New Appliances, A True Gem. Walk to Houses of Worship, Near Aventura Shopping, Highways and More.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
14325 NE 8th Ave
14325 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
Fully furnished and updated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool home. Home features hardwood floors, a huge pool, fire place, updated bathrooms, impact windows, new HVAC system, laundry room, and tons of space! Enjoy this home short term. Call for details.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
479 NE 129th St
479 Northeast 129th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
One of the bigger homes in Griffing Estates, this home is centrally located in Miami. South Beach and Aventura Mall is 15-20 minutes away. There is a neighborhood Publix within a 5 minute walking distance.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
13515 NE 24th Ct
13515 Northeast 24th Court, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Immaculate 3 B/R, 2.5 B/A Townhouse Corner end unit. Easily the best Townhouse in Arch-Creek. Wood floors throughout. Excellent Restaurants / Shops / Aventura mall. Gulfstream Casino and shops.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1560 NE 159 St
1560 Northeast 159th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
12505 NE Miami PL
12505 Northeast Miami Place, North Miami, FL
Gorgeous completely remodeled corner lot home with a modern interior carefully designed to deliver an elegant experience for its future owner. 4 bed/3bath single family has two (2) master bedrooms. All work done legally with city permits.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Windward
1 Unit Available
16910 NE 8th Ct
16910 Northeast 8th Court, North Miami Beach, FL
This house is close to schools and shopping centers. spacious 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Large den and family room too, formal dining area and living room --- in the heart of NMB --must see this free flowing house with all the extras.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
13507 NE 23rd Pl
13507 Northeast 23rd Place, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1640 sqft
UPDATED AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE. NEW FLOORING (TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND PLUSH CARPET UPSTAIRS), NEW ITALIAN KITCHEN, NEW A/C UNIT, NEW ROOF, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WASHER AND DRYER, NEW BATHROOM FIXTURES, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR.
Results within 5 miles of Golden Glades
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Similar Pages
Golden Glades 1 BedroomsGolden Glades 2 BedroomsGolden Glades 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGolden Glades 3 BedroomsGolden Glades Apartments with Balcony
Golden Glades Apartments with GarageGolden Glades Apartments with GymGolden Glades Apartments with ParkingGolden Glades Apartments with PoolGolden Glades Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL