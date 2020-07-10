/
apartments with washer dryer
341 Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL with washer-dryer
209 NE 141st St
209 Northeast 141st Street, Golden Glades, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Section 8 Accepted! Remodeled large Apartment on second floor with 2 parking spaces. Freshly painted, Hurricane shutters and screens on all windows, Tile floors, full washer and dryer inside. Tenant pays all utilities. Easy to show. Fast approval
$
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
$
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
$
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Golden Glades
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off I-95 near Sunny Isles Beach and Haulover Park, these units feature balconies, air conditioning and modern appliances. On-site you'll find a 24-hour fitness center, gated entrance, playground, clubhouse and business center.
Biscayne Landing
14951 Royal Oak Lane
14951 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1967 sqft
14951 Royal Oak Lane Apt #209, North Miami, FL 33181 - 3 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.
Keystone Point
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Fabulous Modern 3/2 Pool Home! - Property Id: 315144 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.
13800 Highland Dr
13800 Highland Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Move-in Ready!! 2 beds/2 bath and big Terrace, washer and dryer in the unit. You'll feel at home as soon as you enter this Luxury Condo located in North Miami.
Arch Creek East
13507 NE 23rd Pl
13507 Northeast 23rd Place, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1640 sqft
UPDATED AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE. NEW FLOORING (TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND PLUSH CARPET UPSTAIRS), NEW ITALIAN KITCHEN, NEW A/C UNIT, NEW ROOF, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WASHER AND DRYER, NEW BATHROOM FIXTURES, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR.
Miami Shores
265 NE 116th St
265 Northeast 116th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMPLETELY REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT. FEATURING A LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT WITH NEW IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND LIVING ROOM IS A MUST SEE.
Keystone Point
12925 Ixora Rd
12925 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Water front home situated on deep canal with sea wall, direct bay access with no fix bridge, 75ft one water with dock. Brand new addition master bedroom + master bath + 2 walking closet, porcelain floor.
Highland Village
2370 NE 136th Ter
2370 Northeast 136th Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
EAST OF BISCAYNE BOULEVARD NEIGHBORHOOD, TINY HOUSE WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT-NEAR COSTCO, FIU CAMPUS, THE BEACHES, GREAT CENTRALLY LOCATED HOUSE FOR RENT.
Golden Glades
17335 NW 7 AV
17335 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gated living is now available to you. Perfectly located close to all major access points, this townhouse checks all the boxes.
Miami Shores
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.
Oak Grove
1560 NE 159 St
1560 Northeast 159th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.
Central North Miami
12505 NE Miami PL
12505 Northeast Miami Place, North Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1947 sqft
Gorgeous completely remodeled corner lot home with a modern interior carefully designed to deliver an elegant experience for its future owner. 4 bed/3bath single family has two (2) master bedrooms. All work done legally with city permits.
Sunray West
17970 NE 12th Ave
17970 Northeast 12th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Enjoy the amazing CANAL VIEW in the desirable North Miami Beach area in aPRIVATE LOT with no next door neighbor Turn key! BRAND NEW KITCHEN. Fresh Paint. MUST SEE!!!
$
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,238
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,719
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
$
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,709
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Walden
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.
$
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
