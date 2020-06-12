/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:24 AM
262 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
14860 NE 6th Ave
14860 Northeast 6th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
TWO STORIES CONDO, BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, WOOD AND TILE FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS, IN FENCED COMPLEX, FRESHLY PAINTED.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
488 NW 165 ST RD
488 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
826 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY; MONTECARLO CONDOMINIUM NICE UNIT TOTALLY REMODELED. NEW A/C, NEW WINDOWS, NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN HAS BEEN REMODELED, BATHROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Golden Glades
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
35 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
City Center
71 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Uleta
1 Unit Available
17050
17050 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Walk Distance to the beach. Close to many restaurants, shoping centers, citi hall, Aventura Mall
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
365 NE 125th St
365 Northeast 125th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
Completely renovated unit, New Kitchen, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, new high-efficiency A/C, new water heater. Freshly painted and ready for a new great tenant. Need 620 Credit Score.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
2075 NE 164 ST
2075 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION - Property Id: 225872 BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT , COMPLETELY REMODELED ! GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS ! NICE BALCONY,AMAZING LOCATION, CLOSE TO THE BEACH ! CLOSE TO AVENTURA AND SUNNY ISLES. WILL NOT LAST.
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11925 NE 2ND AVE 209
11925 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1048 sqft
CAPRI GARDENS ( Se habla espaol ) - Property Id: 109282 MUST SEE, This two bedroom, two bathroom condo features tile flooring, central A/C, a living room, dining area and with standard kitchen and standard appliances.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11905 NE 2nd Ave
11905 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHS AT CAPRI GARDENS, CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF NORTH MIAMI, CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, NOVA AND FIU UNIVERSITY, AND MUCH MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED, WONT LAST!
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Biscayne Landing
1 Unit Available
15051 Royal Oaks Ln
15051 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1743 sqft
Gorgeous apt 2/2 tiled floors, ocean view, S.S. appliances W/D inside the apt. Gourgeous pool and tenis court, water, sewage,hot water, basic cable, interenet and 1 parking space is included in the rent. 24 hours security -H.S. and FIU.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Golden Glades
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 7 AV
17335 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gated living is now available to you. Perfectly located close to all major access points, this townhouse checks all the boxes.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
13800 Highlands Dr
13800 Highland Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
The Highlands is the best new project in the area build by the prestigious company Blue Road Developers designed by Carlos Ott. High end condo with all the amenities. Spacious 2/2 new apartment ready to move in.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Windward
1 Unit Available
16701 NE 14th Ave
16701 Northeast 14th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN FOUNTAINVIEW, WALKING DISTANCE FROM 163 MALL IN NORTH MIAMI, NEAR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING, BEACHES, THIS IS A QUIET COMMUNITY AND LOT OF FUN AROUND. CREDIT SCORE 650 AS PER ASSOCIATION.
Results within 5 miles of Golden Glades
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
Adventure Town Center
24 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1177 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:35am
Walden
3 Units Available
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1000 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
Pinewood
4 Units Available
Sunshine Lakes
10972 NW 14th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
774 sqft
Situated on the shore of Silver Blue Lake, just blocks from the Miami Dade College North Campus. Well-equipped fitness center, playgrounds and a new basketball court.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
California Club
202 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Upper East Side
10 Units Available
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:36am
38 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1346 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1238 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1123 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25am
North Bay Village
27 Units Available
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.
Similar Pages
Golden Glades 1 BedroomsGolden Glades 2 BedroomsGolden Glades 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGolden Glades 3 BedroomsGolden Glades Apartments with Balcony
Golden Glades Apartments with GarageGolden Glades Apartments with GymGolden Glades Apartments with ParkingGolden Glades Apartments with PoolGolden Glades Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL