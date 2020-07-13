/
apartments with pool
546 Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL with pool
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Gardens
16450 NW 2 AV
16450 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
condo studio for rent in North Miami Beach $1100 - Property Id: 308054 Great Opportunity!!! Beautifully all upgrade hidden Gem one bedroom unfurnished in a gated community with swimming pool on site. Great location awaits you.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15205 NE 6th Ave
15205 Northeast 6th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED 1bed 1 full bath 1/2 bath!! APARTMENT. TILE FLOORS. LAUNDRY ON SITE. CENTRAL AC. POOL. SECURITY. GATED community , intercom, management on site.MOVE IN DATE AUGUST 5TH
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Gardens
498 NW 165th St Rd
498 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great condo in complex with 24 hour gated security. Complex Management on site, Condo in move-in shape will be vacated by current tenants on 7/31/2020 - Laminated wood floors through out, stainless steel appliances, granite counters.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
15225 Northeast 6th Avenue #B103 $ - 1
15225 Northeast 6th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM, ONE AND A HALF BATH UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR WITH POOL VIEW AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO DINING AND SHOPPING, EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR ROADS AND HIGHWAYS, AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACHES.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Gardens
484 NW 165th St Rd
484 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo Apartment, is a gated community. With A Great Amenities: pool, gym, club house, tennis courts, 24 security. Is a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom Close to Aventura Mall, Turnpike, 826, I 95, BARRY UNIVERSITY, AND JACKSON HOSPITAL NORTH.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Gardens
488 NW 165 ST RD
488 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
826 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY; MONTECARLO CONDOMINIUM NICE UNIT TOTALLY REMODELED. NEW A/C, NEW WINDOWS, NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN HAS BEEN REMODELED, BATHROOMS.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 11:01am
$
19 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
72 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Windward
1450 NE 170th St
1450 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1095 sqft
*** The owner has 4 apartments available 2 bedrooms, 1 bedrooms, and studio. Inquiries welcome**** There is an opportunity for reduced rent, this apartment has some water damage in the living room from a previous roof leak.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Fabulous Modern 3/2 Pool Home! - Property Id: 315144 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
175 NE 127th Street
175 Northeast 127th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1325 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westside-Sunkist Grove
1015 NW 130th Street
1015 Northwest 130th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1534 sqft
Charming North Miami Home Featuring Screened Patio Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,534 square feet.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2350 NE 135 ST
2350 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COME LIVE IN THIS GREAT 1/1 APARTMENT LOCATED IN NORTH MIAMI CLOSE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, BEACH AND MUCH MORE!! BUILDING FEAUTURES GREAT POOL AND GYM! VERY SECURE BUILDING
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
City Center
2025 NE 164th St
2025 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartment 1/1.5 with balcony and big windows with amazing views. Open Kitchen, dishwasher, laminate floors. Secure building with intercom in lobby and gated parking, laundry on site; Newer amenities including pool, gym, club, and more.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
13499 Biscayne Blvd
13499 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath, right off of Biscayne Blvd. When you walk in, you'll find a half bath right to the left and your kitchen just to the right.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
13800 Highland Dr
13800 Highland Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Move-in Ready!! 2 beds/2 bath and big Terrace, washer and dryer in the unit. You'll feel at home as soon as you enter this Luxury Condo located in North Miami.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
13455 NE 10th Ave
13455 Northeast 10th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
VERY NICE 2 BEDS APARTMENT LAUNDRY FACILITY, COVERED PARQUING AND POOL
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
12890 NE 8th Ave
12890 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Beautiful and Comfortable large 1/1 completely remodeled, kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash and new brands appliances, tile floors, modern bathroom, large closets, central A / C, blinds, balcony, Laundry Facilty, 1 parking space large,
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
12925 Ixora Rd
12925 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Water front home situated on deep canal with sea wall, direct bay access with no fix bridge, 75ft one water with dock. Brand new addition master bedroom + master bath + 2 walking closet, porcelain floor.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
13155 Ixora Ct
13155 Ixora Court, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very well located 1/1 remodeled, section 8 available
1 of 61
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
114 114
114 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
This is a Condo located at 1800 Northeast 114th Street #402, Miami, has 2 beds, 3 baths, and approximately 1,950 square feet. The property was built in 1975.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2020 Northeast 135th Street
2020 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2000 Northeast 135th Street
2000 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
963 sqft
Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
