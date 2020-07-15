/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:52 AM
186 Studio Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Alhambra Heights
230 NW 140th St
230 Northwest 140th Street, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
$900
Beautiful Suite on a safe North Miami neighborhood, East of i-95. Fully furnished just bring your cloth and a toothbrush, private entrance, hurricane impact window. Water, electricity, and internet included. Mini-fridge and microwave.
Results within 1 mile of Golden Glades
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
74 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
291 NW 177th St
291 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$900
BEAUTIFUL STUDIO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT MIAMI GARDENS AREA ON FIRST FLOOR, GATED COMMUNITY, TILE ALL OVER, FRESHLY PAINTED, KITCHEN, BATHROOM, A/C UNIT.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
Cloverleaf Estates
271 Northwest 177th Street
271 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
$1,475
900 sqft
71 Northwest 177th Street Apt #B-214, Miami Gardens, FL 33169 - 0 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed.
Results within 5 miles of Golden Glades
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunny Isles Shores
200 177
200 177th Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,350
536 sqft
Extremely Motivated Sellers! EXCELLENT SUNNY ISLES BEACH LOCATION ! WALK, ACROSS THE STREET TO THE BEAUTIFUL BEACH, RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING, & SUPERMARKET. NICE VIEW, COMFORTABLE 1 BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 1.5 BATHROOM, IN AVILA CONDO. SECURE GATES COMMUNITY.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
West Park
112 Newton Rd
112 Newton Road, West Park, FL
Studio
$1,300
1086 sqft
Efficiency available in West Park in a quiet neighborhood. Back unit. Large back yard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
290 174TH ST 1415
290 Northeast 174th Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,275
732 sqft
LARGE FURNISHED STUDIO W/ OCEAN VIEWS - Property Id: 51490 Gorgeous direct ocean views from this furnished studio in prestigious Sunny Isles. All stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
900 Northeast 85th Street
900 Northeast 85th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,200
Furnished Studio (Efficiency) in Upper East Side (MiMo Biscayne) adjacent to Miami Shores & El Portal. Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, Design District, Midtown and Wynwood are a few minutes away. Barry University, Johnson & Wales, FIU North & St.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7640 Carlyle Ave
7640 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS** Come live in this spacious and secure top floor studio apartment in desirable North Shore neighborhood.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
637 NE 92nd St
637 Northeast 92nd Street, Miami Shores, FL
Studio
$1,250
One block off Biscayne Blvd. Across the st. From Publix. Nice residential neighborhood. Perfect for a couple or small family.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 09:52 AM
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
651 Northeast 69th Street
651 Northeast 69th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,250
500 sqft
651 Northeast 69th Street Apt #0, Miami, FL 33138 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/13/2020. No pets allowed. This gorgeous Studio (around 500 Sq.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
320 84th St
320 84th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTH ** Enjoy living in this garden-view studio.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
305 69th Street
305 69th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
In the hearth of NOBE across Publix, one block from the beach and walking distance to restaurants and shops a nice studio with a big walking closed in a 2-story garden style MIMO building.
1 of 3
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7130 Carlyle Ave
7130 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$995
400 sqft
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162193 **SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS ONLY** Move right into bustling Town Center in North Beach! Enjoy this beautiful garden view, back corner apartment just walking distance to all the excellent shops and
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
500 Ne 62nd St
500 Northeast 62nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,150
790 sqft
Owner is renting independent studio to students or easy going professionals. The rent includes wifi, tv, furnitures, water, electricity, laundry.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
62 NE 78th St
62 Northeast 78th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,050
Fully remodeled studio in the heart of Little River, just off NE 79th st and NE 2nd Avenue. Owner pays water and trash. The apartment is fully updated with new floors, kitchens, and bathrooms. Located on a quiet street. Ready to move in immediately.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
251 172nd St
251 Northeast 172nd Street, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
Located half block to the beach. This unit absolutely gorgeous & spacious one bedroom plus den and one bath apartment in Sunny Isles Beach! Offering a great location.
1 of 2
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7116 Bay Dr
7116 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162194 FULLY RENOVATED STUDIO IN MIAMI BEACH. EVERYTHING IN NEW IN TH UNIT IN A COMPLETELY RENOVATED BUILDING. GREAT LOCATION ON NORMANDY ISLES WITH GROCERY, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND THE BEACH NEAR BY.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
463 sqft
Furnished Studio newly painted new furniture including internet service secure entrance also private entrance full kitchen minutes from South Beach laundry on site More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
19334 NW 47th Ct
19334 Northwest 47th Court, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$800
550 sqft
Nice efficiency apartment , very nice house and very large and well maintenance patio where you can grill every single day.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7340 Harding Ave
7340 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
Only one MOnth deposit. Come live in the heart of Miami Beach, just two blocks from the beach, 20mnts to Four Lauderdale airport and 25nmts to Miami airport, and 15mnts to South Beach. It has everything that you need just by walking.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6944 Byron Ave
6944 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,195
THIS IS A BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED STUDIO FULLY FURNISHED INCLUDING FLAT SCREEN TV IN A QUIET BUILDING....PERFECT LOCATION, ONE BLOCK FROM PUBLIX AND TWO BLOCKS FROM THE OCEAN. LAUNDRY FACILITIES RIGHT ON PREMISES.
Similar Pages
Golden Glades 1 BedroomsGolden Glades 2 BedroomsGolden Glades 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGolden Glades Apartments with Balcony
Golden Glades Apartments with GymGolden Glades Apartments with ParkingGolden Glades Apartments with PoolGolden Glades Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL