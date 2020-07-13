/
pet friendly apartments
155 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL
19 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
72 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
29 Units Available
Golden Glades
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off I-95 near Sunny Isles Beach and Haulover Park, these units feature balconies, air conditioning and modern appliances. On-site you'll find a 24-hour fitness center, gated entrance, playground, clubhouse and business center.
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Landing
14951 Royal Oak Lane
14951 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1967 sqft
14951 Royal Oak Lane Apt #209, North Miami, FL 33181 - 3 BR 3 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
12640 Ixora Rd
12640 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
2200 sqft
Fabulous Modern 3/2 Pool Home! - Property Id: 315144 Simply fabulous UNFURNISHED three bedroom two bath home with pool! Complete renovation! New kitchen, new bathrooms, beautiful flooring, new central AC.
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2020 Northeast 135th Street
2020 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2000 Northeast 135th Street
2000 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
963 sqft
Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
1560 NE 159 St
1560 Northeast 159th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Golden Glades
10 Units Available
Central North Miami
Biscayne
1490 NE 123rd St, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
950 sqft
This community features two swimming pools, a tennis court, a gym and a jacuzzi for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances. A variety of retail and shopping options are available along Biscayne Boulevard.
26 Units Available
Adventure Town Center
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,689
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
21 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,278
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
21 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
7 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,227
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
4 Units Available
Walden
Advenir At Walden Lake
950 NW 214th St, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1200 sqft
Luxury apartments with central heating and air conditioning, large walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community features a basketball court, pool, hot tub and parking for tenants.
12 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
7 Units Available
California Club
Horizons North
665 Ives Dairy Rd, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1249 sqft
Pet-friendly homes located close to Aventura Shopping Mall. Homes feature walk-in closets, private-patios and fireplaces. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center, among other amenities.
103 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
23 Units Available
Midtown Aventura
20080 West Dixie Highway, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,721
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,719
1484 sqft
Oversized apartments in a palm-tree-filled community with large swimming pool. Units come with air conditioning, carpets and dishwashers. Conference room, media room and package receiving services. Just off Route 1.
11 Units Available
The Waterways
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,729
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,554
1495 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
171 Units Available
California Club
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
7 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,487
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
15 Units Available
Lincoln Pointe
17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,455
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1100 sqft
Waterfront homes within a Mediterranean-style community. Enjoy spacious floor plans and access to ample community amenities, like a hot tub and pool, billiards room, and business center. Near Biscayne Boulevard. Have fun at Aventura Mall.
31 Units Available
North Bay Village
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.
