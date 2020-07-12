/
biscayne gardens
688 Apartments for rent in Biscayne Gardens, Golden Glades, FL
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.
496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un
496 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available starting September 10th Charm, location, convenience, comfort, and so many other adjectives can be used to describe this amazing home located in the heart of Orlando.
16450 NW 2 AV
16450 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
condo studio for rent in North Miami Beach $1100 - Property Id: 308054 Great Opportunity!!! Beautifully all upgrade hidden Gem one bedroom unfurnished in a gated community with swimming pool on site. Great location awaits you.
13125 NW Miami Ct
13125 Northwest Miami Court, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
Nice and upgraded 1 full bedroom and 1 small bedroom (ideal for office or nursery). Open small KITCHENETTE, this home has its own private patio and parking area. About 850 sq ft of living space.
498 NW 165th St Rd
498 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great condo in complex with 24 hour gated security. Complex Management on site, Condo in move-in shape will be vacated by current tenants on 7/31/2020 - Laminated wood floors through out, stainless steel appliances, granite counters.
484 NW 165th St Rd
484 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful condo Apartment, is a gated community. With A Great Amenities: pool, gym, club house, tennis courts, 24 security. Is a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom Close to Aventura Mall, Turnpike, 826, I 95, BARRY UNIVERSITY, AND JACKSON HOSPITAL NORTH.
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom, one bath, fifth floor condo 840 square feet, with a balcony. Large mirrored living room wall. There are two closets in the bedroom , one is walking closet. Assigned Parking space, Plenty of guess. Vacant. Easy to show
488 NW 165 ST RD
488 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
826 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY; MONTECARLO CONDOMINIUM NICE UNIT TOTALLY REMODELED. NEW A/C, NEW WINDOWS, NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN HAS BEEN REMODELED, BATHROOMS.
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off I-95 near Sunny Isles Beach and Haulover Park, these units feature balconies, air conditioning and modern appliances. On-site you'll find a 24-hour fitness center, gated entrance, playground, clubhouse and business center.
175 NE 127th Street
175 Northeast 127th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1325 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1015 NW 130th Street
1015 Northwest 130th Street, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1534 sqft
Charming North Miami Home Featuring Screened Patio Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,534 square feet.
15205 NE 6th Ave
15205 Northeast 6th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RENOVATED 1bed 1 full bath 1/2 bath!! APARTMENT. TILE FLOORS. LAUNDRY ON SITE. CENTRAL AC. POOL. SECURITY. GATED community , intercom, management on site.MOVE IN DATE AUGUST 5TH
17050
17050 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Walk Distance to the beach. Close to many restaurants, shoping centers, citi hall, Aventura Mall
1180 NE 160th Ter
1180 Northeast 160th Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
North Miami Beach Triplex. Nice 2 bedroom 1 baths unit. Very clean, tiled throughout with new Stove and Refrigerator. Property is close to all Major Highways, Beaches, Malls, Recreations, Parks, Shopping Center, Fitness centers and other Amenties.
13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01
13695 Northeast 3rd Court, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
351 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 in North Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
13205 N Miami Ave
13205 North Miami Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Interior Design by Aleksander Alembert, Fully furnished home that was once owned by the famous portrait artist and photographer of the Royal families and Hollywood celebrities. Don't look any further.
265 NE 116th St
265 Northeast 116th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMPLETELY REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT. FEATURING A LARGE BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET, PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT WITH NEW IMPACT WINDOWS AND DOORS. SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN AND LIVING ROOM IS A MUST SEE.
13215 NE 6th Ave
13215 Northeast 6th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
668 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH UNIT ON 1ST FLOOR WITH LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. APPLIANCES REPLACED ABOUT 2 YEARS AGO. UPDATED BATHROOM. WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT UNIT.
12890 NE 8th Ave
12890 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Beautiful and Comfortable large 1/1 completely remodeled, kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash and new brands appliances, tile floors, modern bathroom, large closets, central A / C, blinds, balcony, Laundry Facilty, 1 parking space large,
271 NW 177
271 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Studio in Gated community. Tile Floors. Wal-mart is across the street. Close to mayors highways. Easy to show and to rent.
225 NE 171 Ter
225 Northeast 171st Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
MAGNIFICENT HOME PART OF A DUPLEX, THERE ARE TWO HOUSES ON THIS DUPLEX LOT. CENTRALLY LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT AND A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.
114 114
114 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
This is a Condo located at 1800 Northeast 114th Street #402, Miami, has 2 beds, 3 baths, and approximately 1,950 square feet. The property was built in 1975.
15225 Northeast 6th Avenue #B103 $ - 1
15225 Northeast 6th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM, ONE AND A HALF BATH UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR WITH POOL VIEW AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO DINING AND SHOPPING, EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR ROADS AND HIGHWAYS, AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACHES.
17181 N Miami Ave
17181 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful and Clean Single House 3 Beds 1 Bath-Ready to Move In-Has 2 parking spaces and more around-Quiet Street and Neighborhood-Very Close to Shopping Stores and restaurants-Easy to Show-Call Listing Agent for Showing.
