Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

167 Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL with garage

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arch Creek Estates
1 Unit Available
1690 NE 151st St
1690 Northeast 151st Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Nicely remodeled unit in the North Miami Beach area. NEW bathroom, NEW kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops. Central a/c was just installed. Very near the beach! Right off of West Dixie near Aventura.
Results within 1 mile of Golden Glades
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
Rainbow Park
1 Unit Available
2401 NW 153 St
2401 Northwest 153rd Street, Miami Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 bed 2 bath with garage brand new home. Kitchen granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and food pantry. Master bed with private master bath and walk-in closet. Impact Window and Doors. One car garage

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2000 NE 135th St
2000 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Impeccable one bedroom in the sought after Keystone Towers. Quite views of the canal. Convenient location close to schools, shopping, great restaurants. Short drive to the ocean, midtown Aventura Mall and Downtown Miami.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2020 NE 135th St
2020 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous and nicely renovated unit is overlooking to the Keystone Canal. The units has a very comfortable layout. The building is well managed. Boat Dock spaces maybe available for rent for residents.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11720 NW 2nd Ave
11720 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
Studio
$1,950
2 bedrooms, 1 bath completely remodeled. Florida room, converted garage can be studio. Modern open kitchen, Laundry Room with pantry. Great backyard all fenced with mangoes trees, ornamental plants. Large front yard allowing multiple parking.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
1955 NE 135th St
1955 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
This charming 1 bedroom apartment is turn key and ready to move in. It is located within 5 minutes of the bay, walking distance to a state park, marina, and shops. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, and lounge area.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Miami Shores
1 Unit Available
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1560 NE 159 St
1560 Northeast 159th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.
Results within 5 miles of Golden Glades
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
California Club
197 Units Available
MiLa
20941 San Simeon Way, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1293 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, double-sink vanity, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in shower and soaking tub. Gated pet-friendly community with fitness center, pool, movie theater, game room and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1409 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
North Bay Village
23 Units Available
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:17am
Adventure Town Center
23 Units Available
Camden Aventura
3100 NE 190th St, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,579
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1465 sqft
A wealth of shopping, entertainment and dining options are near this community at Aventura Mall. Residents can stay fit at the tennis court and gym or relax in the hot tub. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
North Bay Village
25 Units Available
Treasures on the Bay
7525 E Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,470
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1134 sqft
Located on the water's edge in North Bay Village. Luxury apartments with chef-style kitchens. Select units feature floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors and Biscayne Bay views. Property offers three bay-front swimming pools and a private boardwalk.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Washington Park
1 Unit Available
5619 FLETCHER ST
5619 Fletcher Street, Hollywood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1549 sqft
***NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! FAST APPROVAL!*** A huge 3-2 house in Hollywood! It's been entirely repainted, and countertops were just redone! The house comes with 2 bathrooms, both of which have shower tub combinations.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Adventure Town Center
1 Unit Available
2965 NE 185th St
2965 Northeast 185th Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
WOW!! A CORNER UNIT 1 BED/1 BATH/1 CAR GARAGE TRI-LEVEL TOWNHOUSE AT AVENTI @AVENTURA.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
20921 NE 13th Pl
20921 Northeast 13th Place, Ives Estates, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1259 sqft
Great 3/2 home close to everything: Newly renovated , BRAND NEW KITCHEN AND BATH ROOMS ! minutes to I-95, Palmetto, 441, Turnpike and the beaches. Home is in excellent conditions and in a great area with great schools.

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Southwest Lakes
1 Unit Available
330 SW 2nd Ave
330 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Hallandale Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1848 sqft
HUGE and SPOTLESS 3 bedroom, 2 and 1/2 bath with enclosed garage! Gorgeous 2005 Townhome. Tons of granite in kitchen. Gorgeous POOL! SS appliances, indoor laundry room w full sized appliances and water heater.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2851 NE 183rd St
2851 Northeast 183rd Street, Aventura, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1066 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Extra-large 1/1.5 apartment for rent in the heart of Aventura(1066 Sq Ft). Lake views. Furnished optional. 1 car garage. 24-hour security. Access to gym, 2 pools, basketball court, tennis courts, BBQ grills, pool tables, and mini-golf.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
Gladeview
1 Unit Available
1822 NW 73 St
1822 NW 73rd St, Gladeview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Nice Duplex . Close to major streets and highways. Has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Sits on a large lot great for entertaining family and friends. Has its own independent driveway. Property is been updating and will be ready in a few days. Easy to show.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3080 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.
City Guide for Golden Glades, FL

A suburb of West Palm Beach, Golden Lakes is a small community with about 7,000 residents, built around a series of finger-like man-made lakes. Don't worry, the finger lakes were made by small men, not giants.

Located eight miles from Florida's east coast, Golden Lakes is far enough from the beach to be a little more affordable but still close enough to get slammed by hurricanes on a regular basis. On average, the region experiences a direct hit or near miss by a tropical storm or hurricane once every five years. However, strict building codes ensure that most of the buildings survive the storms. Looking on the bright side, the rest of the time, the weather is darn near perfect. In the dead of winter, daytime highs hover around 70 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Golden Glades, FL

Golden Glades apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

