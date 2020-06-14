167 Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL with garage
1 of 14
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 37
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 25
1 of 40
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 31
1 of 24
1 of 20
1 of 7
1 of 68
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 36
1 of 75
A suburb of West Palm Beach, Golden Lakes is a small community with about 7,000 residents, built around a series of finger-like man-made lakes. Don't worry, the finger lakes were made by small men, not giants.
Located eight miles from Florida's east coast, Golden Lakes is far enough from the beach to be a little more affordable but still close enough to get slammed by hurricanes on a regular basis. On average, the region experiences a direct hit or near miss by a tropical storm or hurricane once every five years. However, strict building codes ensure that most of the buildings survive the storms. Looking on the bright side, the rest of the time, the weather is darn near perfect. In the dead of winter, daytime highs hover around 70 degrees. See more
Golden Glades apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.