Apartment List
/
FL
/
golden glades
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:03 PM

395 Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Golden Glades apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Gardens
496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un
496 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available starting September 10th Charm, location, convenience, comfort, and so many other adjectives can be used to describe this amazing home located in the heart of Orlando.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Gardens
13125 NW Miami Ct
13125 Northwest Miami Court, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
Nice and upgraded 1 full bedroom and 1 small bedroom (ideal for office or nursery). Open small KITCHENETTE, this home has its own private patio and parking area. About 850 sq ft of living space.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
15225 Northeast 6th Avenue #B103 $ - 1
15225 Northeast 6th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM, ONE AND A HALF BATH UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR WITH POOL VIEW AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO DINING AND SHOPPING, EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR ROADS AND HIGHWAYS, AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACHES.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Gardens
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one bedroom, one bath, fifth floor condo 840 square feet, with a balcony. Large mirrored living room wall. There are two closets in the bedroom , one is walking closet. Assigned Parking space, Plenty of guess. Vacant. Easy to show

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
209 NE 141st St
209 Northeast 141st Street, Golden Glades, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
8 Bedrooms
Ask
Section 8 Accepted! Remodeled large Apartment on second floor with 2 parking spaces. Freshly painted, Hurricane shutters and screens on all windows, Tile floors, full washer and dryer inside. Tenant pays all utilities. Easy to show. Fast approval

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Gardens
488 NW 165 ST RD
488 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
826 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY; MONTECARLO CONDOMINIUM NICE UNIT TOTALLY REMODELED. NEW A/C, NEW WINDOWS, NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN HAS BEEN REMODELED, BATHROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Golden Glades
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
$
19 Units Available
Biscayne Landing
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
33 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
Studio
$1,094
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
73 Units Available
City Center
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,748
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
29 Units Available
Golden Glades
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off I-95 near Sunny Isles Beach and Haulover Park, these units feature balconies, air conditioning and modern appliances. On-site you'll find a 24-hour fitness center, gated entrance, playground, clubhouse and business center.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
City Center
2025 NE 164th St
2025 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartment 1/1.5 with balcony and big windows with amazing views. Open Kitchen, dishwasher, laminate floors. Secure building with intercom in lobby and gated parking, laundry on site; Newer amenities including pool, gym, club, and more.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
13507 NE 23rd Pl
13507 Northeast 23rd Place, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1640 sqft
UPDATED AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE. NEW FLOORING (TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND PLUSH CARPET UPSTAIRS), NEW ITALIAN KITCHEN, NEW A/C UNIT, NEW ROOF, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WASHER AND DRYER, NEW BATHROOM FIXTURES, FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
13215 NE 6th Ave
13215 Northeast 6th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
668 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH UNIT ON 1ST FLOOR WITH LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. APPLIANCES REPLACED ABOUT 2 YEARS AGO. UPDATED BATHROOM. WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT UNIT.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
12890 NE 8th Ave
12890 Northeast 8th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
Beautiful and Comfortable large 1/1 completely remodeled, kitchen with granite countertop and backsplash and new brands appliances, tile floors, modern bathroom, large closets, central A / C, blinds, balcony, Laundry Facilty, 1 parking space large,

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
12925 Ixora Rd
12925 Ixora Road, North Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Water front home situated on deep canal with sea wall, direct bay access with no fix bridge, 75ft one water with dock. Brand new addition master bedroom + master bath + 2 walking closet, porcelain floor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Uleta
225 NE 171 Ter
225 Northeast 171st Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
MAGNIFICENT HOME PART OF A DUPLEX, THERE ARE TWO HOUSES ON THIS DUPLEX LOT. CENTRALLY LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT AND A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD.

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
114 114
114 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
This is a Condo located at 1800 Northeast 114th Street #402, Miami, has 2 beds, 3 baths, and approximately 1,950 square feet. The property was built in 1975.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2020 Northeast 135th Street
2020 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 08:52pm
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
2000 Northeast 135th Street
2000 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
963 sqft
Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Uleta
17181 N Miami Ave
17181 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful and Clean Single House 3 Beds 1 Bath-Ready to Move In-Has 2 parking spaces and more around-Quiet Street and Neighborhood-Very Close to Shopping Stores and restaurants-Easy to Show-Call Listing Agent for Showing.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Arch Creek East
1955 NE 135th St
1955 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
This charming 1 bedroom apartment is turn key and ready to move in. It is located within 5 minutes of the bay, walking distance to a state park, marina, and shops. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, and lounge area.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Village
2370 NE 136th Ter
2370 Northeast 136th Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
EAST OF BISCAYNE BOULEVARD NEIGHBORHOOD, TINY HOUSE WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT-NEAR COSTCO, FIU CAMPUS, THE BEACHES, GREAT CENTRALLY LOCATED HOUSE FOR RENT.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
11750 NE 1st Ave
11750 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Stunning spacious single family home in a corner lot with pool. 3 bed 2 bath, dining and family room with and ample upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Property has tile throughout, full size W&D, 2 car garage and fully furnished.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Grove
1560 NE 159 St
1560 Northeast 159th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in North Miami Beach.
City Guide for Golden Glades, FL

A suburb of West Palm Beach, Golden Lakes is a small community with about 7,000 residents, built around a series of finger-like man-made lakes. Don't worry, the finger lakes were made by small men, not giants.

Located eight miles from Florida's east coast, Golden Lakes is far enough from the beach to be a little more affordable but still close enough to get slammed by hurricanes on a regular basis. On average, the region experiences a direct hit or near miss by a tropical storm or hurricane once every five years. However, strict building codes ensure that most of the buildings survive the storms. Looking on the bright side, the rest of the time, the weather is darn near perfect. In the dead of winter, daytime highs hover around 70 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Golden Glades, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Golden Glades apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Golden Glades 1 BedroomsGolden Glades 2 BedroomsGolden Glades 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGolden Glades Apartments with Balcony
Golden Glades Apartments with GymGolden Glades Apartments with ParkingGolden Glades Apartments with PoolGolden Glades Cheap Places
Golden Glades Furnished ApartmentsGolden Glades Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL
Leisure City, FLNaranja, FLBal Harbour, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FLUniversity Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Biscayne Gardens

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale