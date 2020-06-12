/
2 bedroom apartments
334 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL
1 Unit Available
209 NE 141st St
209 Northeast 141st Street, Golden Glades, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Section 8 Accepted! Remodeled large Apartment on second floor with 2 parking spaces. Freshly painted, Hurricane shutters and screens on all windows, Tile floors, full washer and dryer inside. Tenant pays all utilities. Easy to show. Fast approval
1 Unit Available
14860 NE 6th Ave
14860 Northeast 6th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
TWO STORIES CONDO, BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, WOOD AND TILE FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERS, IN FENCED COMPLEX, FRESHLY PAINTED.
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
488 NW 165 ST RD
488 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
826 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY; MONTECARLO CONDOMINIUM NICE UNIT TOTALLY REMODELED. NEW A/C, NEW WINDOWS, NEW FLOORING, KITCHEN HAS BEEN REMODELED, BATHROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Golden Glades
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
35 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
967 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
City Center
71 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Golden Glades
29 Units Available
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
800 sqft
Situated just off I-95 near Sunny Isles Beach and Haulover Park, these units feature balconies, air conditioning and modern appliances. On-site you'll find a 24-hour fitness center, gated entrance, playground, clubhouse and business center.
City Center
1 Unit Available
2075 NE 164 ST
2075 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION - Property Id: 225872 BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT , COMPLETELY REMODELED ! GORGEOUS WATER VIEWS ! NICE BALCONY,AMAZING LOCATION, CLOSE TO THE BEACH ! CLOSE TO AVENTURA AND SUNNY ISLES. WILL NOT LAST.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11925 NE 2ND AVE 209
11925 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1048 sqft
CAPRI GARDENS ( Se habla espaol ) - Property Id: 109282 MUST SEE, This two bedroom, two bathroom condo features tile flooring, central A/C, a living room, dining area and with standard kitchen and standard appliances.
Uleta
1 Unit Available
17050
17050 North Miami Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Walk Distance to the beach. Close to many restaurants, shoping centers, citi hall, Aventura Mall
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
365 NE 125th St
365 Northeast 125th Street, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
880 sqft
Completely renovated unit, New Kitchen, Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, laminate flooring, new high-efficiency A/C, new water heater. Freshly painted and ready for a new great tenant. Need 620 Credit Score.
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
11905 NE 2nd Ave
11905 Northeast 2nd Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHS AT CAPRI GARDENS, CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF NORTH MIAMI, CLOSE TO ALL MAJOR HIGHWAYS, NOVA AND FIU UNIVERSITY, AND MUCH MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED, WONT LAST!
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
13655 NE 10th Ave
13655 Northeast 10th Avenue, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Secure building, 2 bed 1 bath, 3rd floor unit. Located in the heart of North Miami Beach, large walk-in closets, tile throughout, good size rooms, balcony, pool. Walk to buses, schools, shopping near by.
Windward
1 Unit Available
1471 Northeast 170th Street
1471 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
653 sqft
1471 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Biscayne Landing
1 Unit Available
15051 Royal Oaks Ln
15051 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1743 sqft
Gorgeous apt 2/2 tiled floors, ocean view, S.S. appliances W/D inside the apt. Gourgeous pool and tenis court, water, sewage,hot water, basic cable, interenet and 1 parking space is included in the rent. 24 hours security -H.S. and FIU.
Windward
1 Unit Available
981 Northeast 169th Street
981 Northeast 169th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
855 sqft
981 Northeast 169th Street, Miami, FL 33162 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/06/2020. No pets allowed. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located on the 2nd floor.
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
1180 NE 160th Ter
1180 Northeast 160th Terrace, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Nice 2 bedroom 1 baths single family unit. Very clean, tiled throughout with new Stove and Refrigerator. Property is close to all Major Highways, Beaches, Malls, Recreations, Parks, Shopping Center, Fitness centers and other Amenties.
Golden Glades
1 Unit Available
17335 NW 7 AV
17335 Northwest 7th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Gated living is now available to you. Perfectly located close to all major access points, this townhouse checks all the boxes.
1 Unit Available
13800 Highlands Dr
13800 Highland Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
The Highlands is the best new project in the area build by the prestigious company Blue Road Developers designed by Carlos Ott. High end condo with all the amenities. Spacious 2/2 new apartment ready to move in.
Windward
1 Unit Available
1430 NE 170th Street
1430 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
800 sqft
Nice condo for rent, 2 bedrooms, tile floors through out, newer kitchen and bath, big closets. Large screened patio. Newer Central AC. May be rented fully furnished or unfurnished.
Windward
1 Unit Available
16701 NE 14th Ave
16701 Northeast 14th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED IN FOUNTAINVIEW, WALKING DISTANCE FROM 163 MALL IN NORTH MIAMI, NEAR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPPING, BEACHES, THIS IS A QUIET COMMUNITY AND LOT OF FUN AROUND. CREDIT SCORE 650 AS PER ASSOCIATION.
Results within 5 miles of Golden Glades
The Waterways
12 Units Available
Waterways Village Apartments
3609 NE 207th St, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1054 sqft
Spacious apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk in closets, washer/dryer in unit and private patio/balcony. Community features heated bayside pool, fitness center and water fountains. Located just five minutes from the beach.
13 Units Available
Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1070 sqft
Located minutes away from Bal Harbor Shops, I-95 and Biscayne Boulevard. Community features a heated pool, a clubhouse and sun decks. Amenities include stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
11 Units Available
Promenade at Aventura Apartments
19680 E Country Club Dr, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1238 sqft
Near the Intracoastal Waterway and the coastline. Recently renovated with a fireplace, granite countertops and walk-in closets in each unit. On-site trash valet, business center, pool and putting green. Pet-friendly. Garages available.
