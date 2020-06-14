/
1 bedroom apartments
274 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL
Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
496 Nw 165th Street Rd Un
496 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
Available starting September 10th Charm, location, convenience, comfort, and so many other adjectives can be used to describe this amazing home located in the heart of Orlando.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
484 NW 165th St Rd
484 Northwest 165th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Beautiful condo Apartment, is a gated community. With A Great Amenities: pool, gym, club house, tennis courts, 24 security. Is a 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom Close to Aventura Mall, Turnpike, 826, I 95, BARRY UNIVERSITY, AND JACKSON HOSPITAL NORTH.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
161 Northwest 164th Street
161 Northwest 164th Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,595
3755 sqft
161 Northwest 164th Street, Miami, FL 33169 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue - 1, unit 507
15600 Northwest 7th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Spacious one bedroom, one bath, fifth floor condo 840 square feet, with a balcony. Large mirrored living room wall. There are two closets in the bedroom , one is walking closet. Assigned Parking space, Plenty of guess. Vacant. Easy to show
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
15225 NE 6th Ave
15225 Northeast 6th Avenue, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
740 sqft
SPACIOUS ONE BEDROOM, ONE AND A HALF BATH UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR WITH POOL VIEW AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. GATED COMMUNITY CLOSE TO DINING AND SHOPPING, EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR ROADS AND HIGHWAYS, AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACHES.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Biscayne Gardens
1 Unit Available
13125 NW Miami Ct
13125 Northwest Miami Court, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Nice and upgraded 1 full bedroom and 1 small bedroom (ideal for office or nursery). Open small KITCHENETTE, this home has its own private patio and parking area. About 850 sq ft of living space.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Fulford Highlands
1 Unit Available
353 NE 164th Ter
353 Northeast 164th Terrace, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Ready for immediate occupancy. 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom, in the heart of North Miami. Unit is located in the rear section of a secured, beautiful single family house.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Arch Creek Estates
1 Unit Available
1690 NE 151st St
1690 Northeast 151st Street, Golden Glades, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Nicely remodeled unit in the North Miami Beach area. NEW bathroom, NEW kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops. Central a/c was just installed. Very near the beach! Right off of West Dixie near Aventura.
Results within 1 mile of Golden Glades
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
38 Units Available
Aliro
14000 Biscayne Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,315
750 sqft
Aliro apartment complex is a South Florida getaway. These one- and two-bedroom units include dishwashers, ranges, refrigerators and in-unit laundry hookups. The community is pet-friendly and features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Biscayne Landing
18 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,905
701 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
Golden Glades
29 Units Available
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
625 sqft
Situated just off I-95 near Sunny Isles Beach and Haulover Park, these units feature balconies, air conditioning and modern appliances. On-site you'll find a 24-hour fitness center, gated entrance, playground, clubhouse and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
1777 Venice Lane
1777 Venice Lane, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
572 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Waterfront Furnished - Property Id: 291521 Waterfront unit, bring your kayak or paddle board. Enjoy the great natural habitat. Stone floors, granite countertops, full kitchen with microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
1959 N Glades Dr 5
1959 N Glades Dr, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
950 sqft
LISMAR LLC - Property Id: 228379 This charming, and completely renovated corner apartment very specious Conveniently located in the middle of North Miami walking distance to entertainment, shopping, parks, and many restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
13499 Biscayne Blvd
13499 Biscayne Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
740 sqft
Gorgeous 1 bedroom and 1.5 bath, right off of Biscayne Blvd. When you walk in, you'll find a half bath right to the left and your kitchen just to the right.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2000 NE 135th St
2000 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
806 sqft
Impeccable one bedroom in the sought after Keystone Towers. Quite views of the canal. Convenient location close to schools, shopping, great restaurants. Short drive to the ocean, midtown Aventura Mall and Downtown Miami.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
1780 South Glades Drive
1780 South Glades Drive, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
735 sqft
1780 South Glades Drive, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Allen Park
1 Unit Available
16118 Northeast 21st Avenue
16118 Northeast 21st Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
633 sqft
16118 Northeast 21st Avenue Apt #6, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gustavo Ramos, ECHO INTERNATIONAL REALTY LLC, (305) 731-1242. Available from: 06/04/2020. No pets allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2020 NE 135th St
2020 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
807 sqft
This gorgeous and nicely renovated unit is overlooking to the Keystone Canal. The units has a very comfortable layout. The building is well managed. Boat Dock spaces maybe available for rent for residents.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Central North Miami
1 Unit Available
13215 NE 6th Ave
13215 Northeast 6th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
668 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH UNIT ON 1ST FLOOR WITH LOTS OF CLOSET SPACE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. APPLIANCES REPLACED ABOUT 2 YEARS AGO. UPDATED BATHROOM. WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT UNIT.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Cloverleaf Estates
1 Unit Available
271 NW 177
271 Northwest 177th Street, Miami Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Great Studio in Gated community. Tile Floors. Wal-mart is across the street. Close to mayors highways. Easy to show and to rent.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
2350 NE 135th St
2350 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
723 sqft
Beautiful condo, amazing views, completely remodeled and ready for you to experience Miami living at its finest! Condo has the option to a 30 ft boat dock, covered parking, guest parking inside the building, pool, sauna, gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Windward
1 Unit Available
1450 NE 170th Street
1450 Northeast 170th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
648 sqft
Perfect and spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the heart of North Miami Beach. New Kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, New floors. Centrally located with major stores and highways close by. Building has Plenty of parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Arch Creek East
1 Unit Available
1955 NE 135th St
1955 Northeast 135th Street, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
This charming 1 bedroom apartment is turn key and ready to move in. It is located within 5 minutes of the bay, walking distance to a state park, marina, and shops. Amenities include a pool, sundeck, and lounge area.
