147 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Golden Glades, FL

A suburb of West Palm Beach, Golden Lakes is a small community with about 7,000 residents, built around a series of finger-like man-made lakes. Don't worry, the finger lakes were made by small men, not giants.

Located eight miles from Florida's east coast, Golden Lakes is far enough from the beach to be a little more affordable but still close enough to get slammed by hurricanes on a regular basis. On average, the region experiences a direct hit or near miss by a tropical storm or hurricane once every five years. However, strict building codes ensure that most of the buildings survive the storms. Looking on the bright side, the rest of the time, the weather is darn near perfect. In the dead of winter, daytime highs hover around 70 degrees. See more