501 PINEWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOME. NEWER KITCHEN , NEW COUNTERTOPS, NICE BACKYARD HOME IS LOCATED ON A QUIET STREET, NEAR TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE. CLOSE TO SAFETY HARBOR, CLEARWATER AND COUNTRYSIDE.