Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
501 PINEWOOD DRIVE
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:03 AM

501 PINEWOOD DRIVE

501 Pinewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

501 Pinewood Drive, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOME. NEWER KITCHEN , NEW COUNTERTOPS, NICE BACKYARD HOME IS LOCATED ON A QUIET STREET, NEAR TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE. CLOSE TO SAFETY HARBOR, CLEARWATER AND COUNTRYSIDE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
501 PINEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
501 PINEWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
