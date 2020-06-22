BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOME. NEWER KITCHEN , NEW COUNTERTOPS, NICE BACKYARD HOME IS LOCATED ON A QUIET STREET, NEAR TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE. CLOSE TO SAFETY HARBOR, CLEARWATER AND COUNTRYSIDE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
501 PINEWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 PINEWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
501 PINEWOOD DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.