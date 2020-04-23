1406 STONEHAVEN LANE

Amenities
Outstanding DUNEDIN Location!! A rare opportunity to rent a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, fully furnished and move-in ready villa in the beautiful 55+ community of Scotsdale Cluster. This corner villa has a large living room, dining area, updated kitchen, enclosed sunroom and a 1 car garage! Washer and dryer included! Amenities include community swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis court & shuffle board too! Minutes to retail stores, downtown Dunedin, Honeymoon Island, the Pinellas Trail, Clearwater Beach, medical facilities and TIA.