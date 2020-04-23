All apartments in Dunedin
1406 STONEHAVEN LANE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

1406 STONEHAVEN LANE

1406 Stonehaven Lane · (727) 410-7501
Location

1406 Stonehaven Lane, Dunedin, FL 34698

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
Outstanding DUNEDIN Location!! A rare opportunity to rent a 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, fully furnished and move-in ready villa in the beautiful 55+ community of Scotsdale Cluster. This corner villa has a large living room, dining area, updated kitchen, enclosed sunroom and a 1 car garage! Washer and dryer included! Amenities include community swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis court & shuffle board too! Minutes to retail stores, downtown Dunedin, Honeymoon Island, the Pinellas Trail, Clearwater Beach, medical facilities and TIA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE have any available units?
1406 STONEHAVEN LANE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE have?
Some of 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1406 STONEHAVEN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE does offer parking.
Does 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE has a pool.
Does 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1406 STONEHAVEN LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
