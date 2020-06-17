3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage 24hr gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible conference room carport clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Hi! I'm Lucy Concepcion. I was born in Cuba and eventually escaped the communists to come to Miami with my big crazy family. My passion is luxury real estate and helping people find beautiful homes they love. If you're looking for a new apartment in Miami, please tell me how I can help and I will take care of everything. I'm also free to work with!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Imported European vanities with premium hardware & drawer pulls.



Designer custom framed mirror.



River White Granite countertops and backsplashes. River White granite from India has low variations in its white and gray veining with small deep flecks.



Our Kohler Spa Soaking Bathtubs are sleek with an ergonomic design; the tub provides maximum soaking comfort, with built-in armrests and a contour back, gently sloping slides that perfectly fits the body's natural curve. The solid spa tub material has a high gloss finish that provides a smooth, shiny surface that resists stains, chips and scratches making it easy to clean. Designed with a 16 ledge around the tub for all your luxury bathing products.



Milano Bathroom Faucet is an elegant addition to your bathroom with its unique lavatory faucet. The modern square look makes this faucet the center of attention in your spa bathroom.



Rain shower head.



Opella china bathroom sink.



Moen® adjustable curved shower rod in brushed nickel.



Lush, barefoot-friendly carpeting and imported, wood-styled tiles throughout the living spaces.



Tile Soundproofing Underlayment. This means that under your tile we have placed soundproofing. We understand sound transfer and work to reduce transfer for your living experience.



Private balconies.



Solid Core Entry Doors, solid wood doors are great for their noise canceling ability and insulating properties.



Time-saving, conveniently-located energy star washers and dryers in every apartment residence.



Energy-efficient windows and sliding glass doors.



We use Sherwin Williams Paints. Harmony paint is a zero VOC GREENGUARD Gold Certification formula that helps promote better indoor air quality and helps reduce common indoor odors so rooms stay fresher, longer.



Contemporary ceiling fans.



Open concept residence with the kitchen overlooking the open dining and living space so that it's easy to interact with family and friends while cooking or entertaining.



High-end USB Receptacle: 2 high-speed USB Charging Ports support iPhone, iPad and other USB devices in the main bedroom and kitchen.



State-of-the-art fiber optic network has been built in the building. Fiber optics, the future of communications, is available at The Flats Luxury Apartments CityPlace Doral to give you faster Internet speeds, amazing television picture quality and superior call clarity



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Gated entrance with controlled access.



Gaining private access to the elevators and common areas by Biometric Fingerprint Scanners and personalized card scanners that provide quick, controlled access.



The pool deck is anchored with a cluster of oasis like cabanas and a daybed, a party gathering space with lounge seating, bar and community table and a large circular soft lounge seating huddled around a warm fire pit.



Outdoor summer kitchen with fireplace & barbecue area.



Conference room.



24-hour Fitness Club with state-of-the-art cardio equipment and circuit training machines.



Private storage areas.



The overall resident areas are designed to suit the location of this for dynamic urban setting and lifestyles of young professionals, stylish and artistic.



Parking Garage where your car will be as pampered as you will be, protected from the elements in our spacious parking garage.



Private Social Center, you and your neighbors will share relaxing and celebratory moments in our own private Social Center, stylishly decorated and stocked with entertainment and gaming options with a full-service catering kitchen.



A Veritable marketplace of shopping opportunities, beyond the boutiques, you'll adore the easy access to necessities including our own neighborhood Fresh Market.