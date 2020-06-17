All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:13 PM

3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100

3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue · (305) 582-4912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue, Doral, FL 33122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
Hi! I'm Lucy Concepcion. I was born in Cuba and eventually escaped the communists to come to Miami with my big crazy family. My passion is luxury real estate and helping people find beautiful homes they love. If you're looking for a new apartment in Miami, please tell me how I can help and I will take care of everything. I'm also free to work with!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Imported European vanities with premium hardware & drawer pulls.

Designer custom framed mirror.

River White Granite countertops and backsplashes. River White granite from India has low variations in its white and gray veining with small deep flecks.

Our Kohler Spa Soaking Bathtubs are sleek with an ergonomic design; the tub provides maximum soaking comfort, with built-in armrests and a contour back, gently sloping slides that perfectly fits the body's natural curve. The solid spa tub material has a high gloss finish that provides a smooth, shiny surface that resists stains, chips and scratches making it easy to clean. Designed with a 16 ledge around the tub for all your luxury bathing products.

Milano Bathroom Faucet is an elegant addition to your bathroom with its unique lavatory faucet. The modern square look makes this faucet the center of attention in your spa bathroom.

Rain shower head.

Opella china bathroom sink.

Moen® adjustable curved shower rod in brushed nickel.

Lush, barefoot-friendly carpeting and imported, wood-styled tiles throughout the living spaces.

Tile Soundproofing Underlayment. This means that under your tile we have placed soundproofing. We understand sound transfer and work to reduce transfer for your living experience.

Private balconies.

Solid Core Entry Doors, solid wood doors are great for their noise canceling ability and insulating properties.

Time-saving, conveniently-located energy star washers and dryers in every apartment residence.

Energy-efficient windows and sliding glass doors.

We use Sherwin Williams Paints. Harmony paint is a zero VOC GREENGUARD Gold Certification formula that helps promote better indoor air quality and helps reduce common indoor odors so rooms stay fresher, longer.

Contemporary ceiling fans.

Open concept residence with the kitchen overlooking the open dining and living space so that it's easy to interact with family and friends while cooking or entertaining.

High-end USB Receptacle: 2 high-speed USB Charging Ports support iPhone, iPad and other USB devices in the main bedroom and kitchen.

State-of-the-art fiber optic network has been built in the building. Fiber optics, the future of communications, is available at The Flats Luxury Apartments CityPlace Doral to give you faster Internet speeds, amazing television picture quality and superior call clarity

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Gated entrance with controlled access.

Gaining private access to the elevators and common areas by Biometric Fingerprint Scanners and personalized card scanners that provide quick, controlled access.

The pool deck is anchored with a cluster of oasis like cabanas and a daybed, a party gathering space with lounge seating, bar and community table and a large circular soft lounge seating huddled around a warm fire pit.

Outdoor summer kitchen with fireplace & barbecue area.

Conference room.

24-hour Fitness Club with state-of-the-art cardio equipment and circuit training machines.

Private storage areas.

The overall resident areas are designed to suit the location of this for dynamic urban setting and lifestyles of young professionals, stylish and artistic.

Parking Garage where your car will be as pampered as you will be, protected from the elements in our spacious parking garage.

Private Social Center, you and your neighbors will share relaxing and celebratory moments in our own private Social Center, stylishly decorated and stocked with entertainment and gaming options with a full-service catering kitchen.

A Veritable marketplace of shopping opportunities, beyond the boutiques, you'll adore the easy access to necessities including our own neighborhood Fresh Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 have any available units?
3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doral, FL.
What amenities does 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 have?
Some of 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 currently offering any rent specials?
3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 pet-friendly?
No, 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 offer parking?
Yes, 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 does offer parking.
Does 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 have a pool?
Yes, 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 has a pool.
Does 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 have accessible units?
Yes, 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 has accessible units.
Does 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3554 Northwest 83rd Avenue #100?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St
Doral, FL 33178
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave
Doral, FL 33122
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue
Doral, FL 33166
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue
Doral, FL 33122
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Doral Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity