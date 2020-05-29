All apartments in Doral
10318 NW 30th Ter

10318 NW 30th Ter · (786) 385-0235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10318 NW 30th Ter, Doral, FL 33172

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths Townhome with a large and spacious floor plan. Features a good size kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances with window overlooking patio. Extra-large Master bedroom with nice laminate floors . Bedrooms are all good size with walk-in closets.A half bathroom downstairs. Amenities include gated community with 24 hour guard, community pool and exercise room. Attached one car garage. This is a small community with extraordinary curb appeal. Location, Location, Location!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10318 NW 30th Ter have any available units?
10318 NW 30th Ter has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10318 NW 30th Ter have?
Some of 10318 NW 30th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10318 NW 30th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10318 NW 30th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10318 NW 30th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 10318 NW 30th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 10318 NW 30th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 10318 NW 30th Ter does offer parking.
Does 10318 NW 30th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10318 NW 30th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10318 NW 30th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 10318 NW 30th Ter has a pool.
Does 10318 NW 30th Ter have accessible units?
No, 10318 NW 30th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10318 NW 30th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10318 NW 30th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 10318 NW 30th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10318 NW 30th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
