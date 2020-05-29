10318 NW 30th Ter

Amenities
Beautiful two story 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths Townhome with a large and spacious floor plan. Features a good size kitchen with granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances with window overlooking patio. Extra-large Master bedroom with nice laminate floors . Bedrooms are all good size with walk-in closets.A half bathroom downstairs. Amenities include gated community with 24 hour guard, community pool and exercise room. Attached one car garage. This is a small community with extraordinary curb appeal. Location, Location, Location!!