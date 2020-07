Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LIVE IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN DELRAY BEACH JUST 2 BLOCKS NORTH OF ATLANTIC AVENUE AND A SHORT WALK TO THE BEAUTIFUL DELRAY BEACHES! THIS CORNER UNIT IS LIGHT & BRIGHT! 2 BEDROOMS ARE ON THE 3RD FLOOR. REAL WOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING AREA AND WOOD LAMINATE IN THE BEDROOMS. NEWER APPLIANCES. THIS UNIT USED TO BE A 3 BEDROOM BUT WAS OPENED UP FOR MORE LIVING SPACE ON THE 2ND FLOOR! 2 CAR GARAGE! FANTASTIC LOCATION!