All apartments in Deerfield Beach
Find more places like 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deerfield Beach, FL
/
180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 7:01 AM

180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE

180-1 Independence Drive · (407) 619-7272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deerfield Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

180-1 Independence Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Step outside your door and be greeted by beautifully modern Mediterranean-inspired architecture in the heart of Maitland. FL. Make your way through an amenity-rich environment, passing familiar faces of neighbors and friends. Find yourself in the heart of a vibrant, walkable community unlike anywhere you’ve ever lived with direct access to Maitland City Centre, Independence Square Park and so much more – only minutes north of Orlando. And when you come home again each night, stargaze from the balcony – and know – you simply wouldn’t change a thing. Now pre leasing one, two bedrooms and Live Work spaces

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE have any available units?
180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Deerfield Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Deerfield Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE have?
Some of 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield Beach.
Does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE offer parking?
No, 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE have a pool?
No, 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE have accessible units?
No, 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Limetree Village
431 SE 13th Ct
Deerfield Beach, FL 33441
Pavilions at Deer Chase
4400 NW 6th St
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Indigo Station
67 SW 12th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
The Preserve at Deer Creek Apartments
500 Jefferson Dr
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Quiet Waters Apartment Homes
11 NW 45th Ave
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
Enclave at Waterways
4359 SW 10th Pl
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Similar Pages

Deerfield Beach 1 BedroomsDeerfield Beach 2 Bedrooms
Deerfield Beach Apartments with PoolDeerfield Beach Pet Friendly Places
Deerfield Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FL
Jupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Deer CreekLakeview
Fairlawn

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade CollegeNova Southeastern University
Everglades University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity