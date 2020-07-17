Amenities

7775 Southwest 52nd Place, Davie, FL 33328 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: allowed. DATE AVAILABLE - August 1, 2020 DESCRIPTION - 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse (1734 SQFT). One attached garage. Washer/dryer inside home. Community amenities include a pool, cardio room, and lawn care. Association approval up to 30 days. Pet friendly restrictions apply. RENT INCLUDES basic cable, internet (AT&T U-verse 100 and 18MB Wi-Fi), trash, pool and yard maintenance. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $7, 800 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10865800. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602956 ]