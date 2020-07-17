All apartments in Davie
Find more places like 7775 Southwest 52nd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davie, FL
/
7775 Southwest 52nd Place
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

7775 Southwest 52nd Place

7775 SW 52nd Pl · (305) 528-5387
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Davie
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7775 SW 52nd Pl, Davie, FL 33328

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
7775 Southwest 52nd Place, Davie, FL 33328 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 08/01/2020. Pets: allowed. DATE AVAILABLE - August 1, 2020 DESCRIPTION - 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse (1734 SQFT). One attached garage. Washer/dryer inside home. Community amenities include a pool, cardio room, and lawn care. Association approval up to 30 days. Pet friendly restrictions apply. RENT INCLUDES basic cable, internet (AT&T U-verse 100 and 18MB Wi-Fi), trash, pool and yard maintenance. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $7, 800 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10865800. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3602956 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7775 Southwest 52nd Place have any available units?
7775 Southwest 52nd Place has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7775 Southwest 52nd Place have?
Some of 7775 Southwest 52nd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7775 Southwest 52nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
7775 Southwest 52nd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7775 Southwest 52nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7775 Southwest 52nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 7775 Southwest 52nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 7775 Southwest 52nd Place offers parking.
Does 7775 Southwest 52nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7775 Southwest 52nd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7775 Southwest 52nd Place have a pool?
Yes, 7775 Southwest 52nd Place has a pool.
Does 7775 Southwest 52nd Place have accessible units?
No, 7775 Southwest 52nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7775 Southwest 52nd Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7775 Southwest 52nd Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7775 Southwest 52nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7775 Southwest 52nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7775 Southwest 52nd Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

PARC3400
3400 Davie Rd
Davie, FL 33314
Palm Trace Landings
6351 Palm Trace Landings Dr
Davie, FL 33314
Nova Central
6857 College Ct
Davie, FL 33317
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr
Davie, FL 33328
AMLI Toscana Place
5971 Toscana Dr
Davie, FL 33314
Vue on 67th
4199 SW 67th Ave
Davie, FL 33314
Zona Village
3890 Davie Road
Davie, FL 33314
Shalimar at Davie
4901 S University Ln
Davie, FL 33328

Similar Pages

Davie 1 BedroomsDavie 2 BedroomsDavie Apartments with Balconies
Davie Dog Friendly ApartmentsDavie Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Nova Southeastern UniversityWilliam T McFatter Technical College
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity