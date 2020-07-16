All apartments in Davie
2066 Southwest 81st Way
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

2066 Southwest 81st Way

2066 81st Way · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2066 81st Way, Davie, FL 33324
Park City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2066 · Avail. now

$1,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 817 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
courtyard
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
playground
pool
tennis court
66 Southwest 81st Way Apt #2066, Davie, FL 33324 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/15/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful Townhouse with a Loft for your office or extra space and 2 courtyards to enjoy Florida living. New Washer/Dryer in unit. Unit has hurricane shutters. Community pool, playground, tennis. Close to colleges, major highway for commute and major stores, Whole Foods, Costco, Walmart, Publix. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628491 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2066 Southwest 81st Way have any available units?
2066 Southwest 81st Way has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2066 Southwest 81st Way have?
Some of 2066 Southwest 81st Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2066 Southwest 81st Way currently offering any rent specials?
2066 Southwest 81st Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2066 Southwest 81st Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2066 Southwest 81st Way is pet friendly.
Does 2066 Southwest 81st Way offer parking?
No, 2066 Southwest 81st Way does not offer parking.
Does 2066 Southwest 81st Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2066 Southwest 81st Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2066 Southwest 81st Way have a pool?
Yes, 2066 Southwest 81st Way has a pool.
Does 2066 Southwest 81st Way have accessible units?
No, 2066 Southwest 81st Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2066 Southwest 81st Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2066 Southwest 81st Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2066 Southwest 81st Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2066 Southwest 81st Way does not have units with air conditioning.
