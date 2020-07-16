2066 Southwest 81st Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool playground tennis court courtyard

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard playground pool tennis court

66 Southwest 81st Way Apt #2066, Davie, FL 33324 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/15/2020. Pets: allowed. Beautiful Townhouse with a Loft for your office or extra space and 2 courtyards to enjoy Florida living. New Washer/Dryer in unit. Unit has hurricane shutters. Community pool, playground, tennis. Close to colleges, major highway for commute and major stores, Whole Foods, Costco, Walmart, Publix. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3628491 ]