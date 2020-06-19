All apartments in Davie
12723 Grand Oaks Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

12723 Grand Oaks Dr

12723 Grand Oaks Dr · (954) 650-2676
Location

12723 Grand Oaks Dr, Davie, FL 33330

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$11,000

6 Bed · 7 Bath · 9207 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Luxurious architectural 10,000 sq ft home with marble & Brazilian cherry flooring. Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, media room, office, game room & loft. Entertain in the gourmet kitchen with gas stove, Viking SS appliances, double oven, butlers pantry with wine cooler & huge walk-in pantry. Outdoor kitchen with SS grill, sink, smoker and covered patio adjacent to heated pool/spa & fenced yard. Master bedroom retreat has 2 walk-in closets, sitting area and Onyx bathroom featuring a steam shower, jacuzzi tub, his/her vanities & water closets. All bedrooms have en-suites including walk-in closets with custom cabinets (2 bed/bath suites located downstairs). You'll enjoy spacious rooms, volume ceilings, impact doors/windows & crown molding. Close to Dolphins Training Camp, highways & A schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12723 Grand Oaks Dr have any available units?
12723 Grand Oaks Dr has a unit available for $11,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12723 Grand Oaks Dr have?
Some of 12723 Grand Oaks Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12723 Grand Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12723 Grand Oaks Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12723 Grand Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12723 Grand Oaks Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 12723 Grand Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12723 Grand Oaks Dr does offer parking.
Does 12723 Grand Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12723 Grand Oaks Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12723 Grand Oaks Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12723 Grand Oaks Dr has a pool.
Does 12723 Grand Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 12723 Grand Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12723 Grand Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12723 Grand Oaks Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12723 Grand Oaks Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12723 Grand Oaks Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
