12723 Grand Oaks Dr

Amenities
Luxurious architectural 10,000 sq ft home with marble & Brazilian cherry flooring. Fabulous 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, media room, office, game room & loft. Entertain in the gourmet kitchen with gas stove, Viking SS appliances, double oven, butlers pantry with wine cooler & huge walk-in pantry. Outdoor kitchen with SS grill, sink, smoker and covered patio adjacent to heated pool/spa & fenced yard. Master bedroom retreat has 2 walk-in closets, sitting area and Onyx bathroom featuring a steam shower, jacuzzi tub, his/her vanities & water closets. All bedrooms have en-suites including walk-in closets with custom cabinets (2 bed/bath suites located downstairs). You'll enjoy spacious rooms, volume ceilings, impact doors/windows & crown molding. Close to Dolphins Training Camp, highways & A schools.